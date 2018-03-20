HTC on Tuesday announced the launch of two new mid-range smartphones - HTC Desire 12 and Desire 12+. Both phones are HTC's cheapest to sport 18:9 aspect ratio displays. Pricing of the HTC Desire 12 starts from EUR 185 (roughly Rs. 14,800) and the phone will be available in Black and Silver colour options. On the other hand, the Desire 12+ starts at EUR 235 (roughly Rs. 18,900) and will be available in the same colour variants as its younger sibling. Pre-orders for the Desire 12+ are on and availability is said to commence early next month.

HTC Desire 12, Desire 12+ specifications

The smaller of the two, Desire 12 is said to sport a 5.5-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) IPS LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a MediaTek MT6739 SoC, mated with 2GB/ 3GB of RAM and 16GB/ 32GB inbuilt storage, respectively. Storage is expandable via microSD card. In the camera department, the HTC Desire 12 bears a single 13-megapixel rear camera. On the front is a 5-megapixel selfie sensor with face unlock detection. There is a 2730mAh battery under the hood.

On the other hand, the HTC Desire 12+ runs Android 8.0 Oreo and has a larger, 5.99-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) IPS LCD display with a similar 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage. Storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB). In terms of optics, the phone sports a dual camera setup on the back with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a secondary 2-megapixel sensor. The selfie camera gets a 8-megapixel image sensor that also has face unlock detection. There is a larger 2956mAh battery powering the internals from under the hood.

Connectivity options on both phones include Cat 4 LTE, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Micro-USB, GPS, and GLONASS. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor only on the HTC Desire 12+.