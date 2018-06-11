HTC Desire 12, Desire 12+ Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today

HTC Desire 12 and Desire 12+ are the company's latest smartphones in India, and they will go on sale in the country today. The two handsets will be available for purchase via the company's online store, as well as, offline channels. First unveiled globally by HTC in March this year, the Desire 12 and 12+ arrived in India last week. The key highlights of the smartphones include a durable acrylic glass back surface, PDAF (phase detection autofocus), and 18:9 displays. Additionally, the Desire 12+ also features a dual rear camera setup, and a LED flash module on the front camera.

HTC Desire 12, Desire 12+ price in India

The price of the HTC Desire 12 in India is Rs. 15,800, and the Desire 12+ costs Rs. 19,790. The smartphones had been up for pre-order one day after their launch in the country on June 6. The smartphones will then go on sale across India today (June 11). They will be available via the HTC India E-Store and across retail stores. Notably, both the HTC Desire 12 and Desire 12+ will be available in Cool Black and Warm Silver colour models.

HTC Desire 12, Desire 12+ specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) HTC Desire 12 runs Android-based HTC Sense. The smartphone sports a 5.5-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) IPS display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6739 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM. The handset bears a single 13-megapixel BSI camera sensor on the back with PDAF and an f/2.2 aperture. It comes with an LED flash. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel BSI sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

The Desire 12 is equipped with 32GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB). When it comes to connectivity options, there is 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetic sensor, and proximity sensor. The handset is fueled by a 2730mAh battery, measures 148.5x70.8x8.2mm, and weighs 137 grams.

The HTC Desire 12+, on the other hand, in also a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone. It runs Android 8.0 Oreo with HTC Sense on top and sports a 6-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) IPS display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, coupled with 3GB of RAM. The dual rear camera setup on the smartphone includes a 13-megapixel BSI primary sensor and a secondary 2-megapixel sensor. The setup has an f/2.2 aperture and enables features such as Bokeh mode, Face detection, and Panorama mode. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel BSI camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and features such as Beauty mode and HDR.

The Desire 12+ comes with 32GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard the handset include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass, and proximity sensor. Also, there is a fingerprint sensor. Furthermore, it packs a 2965mAh battery, measures 158.2x76.2x8.4mm, and weighs 157.5 grams.

