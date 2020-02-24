Technology News
loading

HTC to Launch Its First 5G Phone in 2020: Report

Yves Maitre, CEO of HTC did not clarify on whether it will release single 5G phone or multiple phones.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 24 February 2020 12:40 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
HTC to Launch Its First 5G Phone in 2020: Report

HTC's 5G smartphone is coming this year

Highlights
  • HTC will launch its first 5G smartphone in 2020
  • There are no specifications for it as of now
  • HTC will also work on its virtual and augmented reality applications

HTC will release a 5G phone this year, the company's CEO Yves Maitre reportedly told a publication. In an interview, he shared that HTC will invest heavily in the 5G connected applications segment and as it sees many development opportunities in the Taiwan market. As of now, there are no details on the specifications of the phone or when it will be announced but it is being suspected that HTC will work with Qualcomm to make this possible.

According to a report of Mashdigi, Yves did not clarify on what their plans for the 5G phone will be, so it is uncertain whether the company will launch a mid-tier 5G smartphone or multiple devices in different price segments.

Over a year ago, HTC worked with US wireless operator Sprint to get into the 5G network market after which it released its 5G hub.

HTC is also investing in virtual vision content that will be powered by 5G. Reportedly, the company will continue to focus on the current virtual vision applications with respect to the HTC Vive Cosmos series and the HTC Vive series. Along with that, it will work on its augmented reality applications. The company believes there is still room for growth when it comes to augmented reality applications so it will take its time with new launches of related applications.

HTC is expected to be present at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2020 scheduled for March 16 in San Francisco. Its Vive unit will hold the Vive Developer Summit on March 17. It is expected that HTC Vive Cosmos Elite, Vive Sync, HTC Vive Cosmos Play and HTC Vive Cosmos XR will be present on the show floor. As of now, it seems that the company will still attend the event unlike Sony and Facebook which chose to back out of the conference over coronavirus concerns.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: HTC, Yves Maitre, 5G
Vineet Washington Vineet likes to be surrounded by tech. He writes tech news for Gadgets 360 and in his free time plays video games, watches anime, and plays guitar. More
G20 Officials Call for Unity to Tax Tech Giants
Sony Xperia 1 II, Xperia 10 II Specifications Surface Ahead of Official Launch

Related Stories

HTC to Launch Its First 5G Phone in 2020: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme X50 Pro 5G Launch in India Today: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Nokia 9 PureView Sees Massive Price Cut in India, Now Listed at Rs. 34,999
  3. Mi TV Range to Get PatchWall 3.0 With New Content Partners, Improved UI
  4. Private WhatsApp Group Chat Invite Links Were Available on Google Search
  5. Jio Launches Rs. 49, Rs. 69 Prepaid Recharge Plans for Jio Phone Users
  6. Vu 4K Cinema LED Android TV Review
  7. The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  8. iQoo 3 Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch Next Week
  9. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Goes Live: Here Are the Best Offers
  10. HTC to Launch Its First 5G Phone in 2020: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. HTC to Launch Its First 5G Phone in 2020: Report
  2. Sony Xperia 1 II, Xperia 10 II Specifications Surface Ahead of Official Launch
  3. G20 Officials Call for Unity to Tax Tech Giants
  4. Microsoft's New 100X100X100 Programme Aims to Empower B2B Startups in India
  5. Nokia 9 PureView Price in India Slashed by Rs. 15,000, Now Listed at Rs. 34,999
  6. Special Ops: Hotstar Unveils Teaser Trailer for Neeraj Pandey Series, Full Trailer Out Tuesday
  7. US Firm Hughes Fears Indian Closure, Bank Disruptions Over Unpaid Fees
  8. Redmi 8A Dual Goes on Limited-Period Open Sale in India: Everything You Need to Know
  9. Fortnite Star Ninja's Twitter Account Hacked
  10. BSNL Rs. 1,999 Prepaid Plan 71-Day Additional Validity Offer Extended, One More Promotional Offer Announced: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.