HTC to Launch Its First 5G Phone in 2020: Report

HTC will release a 5G phone this year, the company's CEO Yves Maitre reportedly told a publication. In an interview, he shared that HTC will invest heavily in the 5G connected applications segment and as it sees many development opportunities in the Taiwan market. As of now, there are no details on the specifications of the phone or when it will be announced but it is being suspected that HTC will work with Qualcomm to make this possible.

According to a report of Mashdigi, Yves did not clarify on what their plans for the 5G phone will be, so it is uncertain whether the company will launch a mid-tier 5G smartphone or multiple devices in different price segments.

Over a year ago, HTC worked with US wireless operator Sprint to get into the 5G network market after which it released its 5G hub.

HTC is also investing in virtual vision content that will be powered by 5G. Reportedly, the company will continue to focus on the current virtual vision applications with respect to the HTC Vive Cosmos series and the HTC Vive series. Along with that, it will work on its augmented reality applications. The company believes there is still room for growth when it comes to augmented reality applications so it will take its time with new launches of related applications.

HTC is expected to be present at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2020 scheduled for March 16 in San Francisco. Its Vive unit will hold the Vive Developer Summit on March 17. It is expected that HTC Vive Cosmos Elite, Vive Sync, HTC Vive Cosmos Play and HTC Vive Cosmos XR will be present on the show floor. As of now, it seems that the company will still attend the event unlike Sony and Facebook which chose to back out of the conference over coronavirus concerns.