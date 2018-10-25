NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • HP Sprocket Plus With Ability to Produce 30 Percent Larger Prints Than Predecessor Launched in India

, 25 October 2018
HP Sprocket Plus is designed to enable photo prints sized at 2.3 x 3.4 inches

Highlights

  • HP Sprocket Plus comes with 10 ZINK papers bundled
  • It comes in Black and Red colour options
  • The printer is powered by HP's ZINK technology

A long time after bringing the Sprocket pocket-sized printer, HP on Thursday launched the Sprocket Plus in India. The new portable printer is touted to produce 30 percent larger photos over the original HP Sprocket that was launched in September last year. It also comes in Black and Red colours and is powered by the company's ZINK technology that enables photograph prints sized at 2.3 x 3.4 inches. There is Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity to enable wireless printing via an Android or iOS device. Users can also install the HP Sprocket app on their devices to print their photos directly from a social network.

HP Sprocket Plus price in India

The HP Sprocket Plus price in India has been set at Rs. 8,999. The printer is available for purchase through Amazon.in. HP is additionally selling a pack of 20 ZINK papers at Rs. 799. Also, a pack of 10 papers comes bundled with the printer.

HP Sprocket Plus specifications, features

The HP Sprocket Plus is designed to take prints sized 2.3 x 3.4 inches using the company's proprietary ZINK technology. The technology uses a thermal printer head to heat up a special type of ZINK photo paper embedded with dye crystal to produce images. HP claims that the printer is capable or delivering smudge-proof, coloured, water-, and tear-resistant photo prints - without using any ink or toner cartridges. The ZINK paper also has a peel-and-stick backing property to turn your favourite photos into stickers.

Users can also use the companion Sprocket app that is available for Android and iOS to print photos from social media apps directly. The app also has a feature called Embedded Experience that is claimed to use Augmented Reality (AR) to print photos with a concealed watermark. This can be viewed on the photos through the app. There are also numerous filters, text borders, stickers, and emojis to let users customise their photos. Moreover, the app is compatible with devices running at least Android 4.4 KitKat or iOS 8.0.

The HP Sprocket Plus comes with 512MB of RAM and has a USB port to enable power charging. The printer measures 5.59x3.50x0.71 inches and weighs 204 grams.

"Continuing with our strong focus and commitment for catering to the millennials, we are introducing HP Sprocket Plus that offers a unique experience of remembering, reliving and saving their memories," said Sumeer Chandra, MD, HP India, in a press statement.

