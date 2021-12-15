Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Honor X30 Teased to Come With Circular Camera Module With Triple Cameras, Hands on Images, Specifications Leak

Honor X30 Teased to Come With Circular Camera Module With Triple Cameras, Hands-on Images, Specifications Leak

Honor X30 smartphone is expected to feature a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 15 December 2021 16:30 IST
Honor X30 Teased to Come With Circular Camera Module With Triple Cameras, Hands-on Images, Specifications Leak

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor X30 will go official on December 16

Highlights
  • Honor X30 is all set to launch in the Chinese market
  • Honor X30 is tipped to feature a 120Hz refresh rate display
  • New Honor smartphone may include support for 66W fast charging

Honor X30, a new smartphone from the Chinese smartphone brand is all set to go official on December 16 in its home country. Just days before the formal debut, Honor has teased the smartphone in images, revealing some of its design specifications. The handset is shown featuring a hole-punch display and triple rear cameras. Honor X30 is confirmed by the company to come in three colour variants as well. Separately, tipsters have also leaked hands-on images and key specifications of the upcoming Honor X30. The handset is tipped to pack the latest Snapdragon 695 chipset.

Honor Club, one of Honor's official Weibo accounts, has teased Honor X30 in three different colours. The handset is seen in the image in blue, rose gold or white, and gold colours. The phone has a hole-punch display design to house the selfie shooter. For optics, the handset is seen carrying a circular-shaped rear camera module that houses three sensors along with an LED flash.

Tipster Panda is Bald (translated) shared hands-on images claimed to be of Honor X30 on Weibo. It also shows a hole-punch display and triple rear cameras. The images show a side-facing fingerprint scanner on Honor X30. In the hands-on images, the phone is seen in black, gold, and silver/ white colours

Separately, another tipster @RODENT950 on Twitter claimed that the upcoming Honor X30 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC that launched in October. The phone is said to feature a display of more than 6-inches with a 120Hz refresh rate. Also, the Honor handset is tipped to feature a triple rear camera unit that includes a 48-megapixel main sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors. Additionally, Honor X30 is expected to come with 66W fast charging support.

Honor has already announced that the launch of the Honor X30 will take place on December 16 in China.

How's Nokia brand licensee trying to compete against Realme and Xiaomi in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor X30, Honor X30 specifications, Honor X30 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy A53 Spotted on Geekbench, Tipped to Feature Exynos 1200 SoC

Related Stories

Honor X30 Teased to Come With Circular Camera Module With Triple Cameras, Hands-on Images, Specifications Leak
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Introduces Re. 1 Recharge Plan With 100MB Data for 30 Days
  2. Netflix’s India Plans Refreshed, Now Start at Rs. 149 per Month
  3. Oppo Find N Foldable Phone With Flexion Hinge Goes Official
  4. Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 Sale Is Live: All You Need to Know
  5. Korean Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Language in India: Duolingo Report
  6. All You Need to Know About Spider-Man: No Way Home
  7. Spider-Man: No Way Home Tickets Now Live Across India
  8. All You Need to Know About The Witcher Season 2
  9. Asus Brings ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED, VivoBook Pro Laptops to India
  10. Tecno Spark 8T Budget Smartphone With 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 With 10.5-Inch Display, Dolby Atmos Sound Announced
  2. Vivo Watch 2 First Look Revealed Ahead of December 22 Launch, Alleged Pricing Leaked
  3. Vivo Wireless Sport Lite Neckband Earphones With 18-Hour Battery Life and Fast Charging Launched in India
  4. PUBG: Battlegrounds Announces Special Rewards for Existing Players, Will Offer Battlegrounds Plus for Free
  5. Apple Now Lets Users Reset, Erase Locked iPhone, iPad Without Connecting to a PC or Mac
  6. Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 Sale Goes Live: Deals on Smartphones, Smart TVs, More
  7. Snap Unveils Story Studio, a New Standalone Video Editing App for iPhone Users
  8. Netflix vs Amazon Prime Video vs Disney+ Hotstar vs Apple TV: Pricing, Plans Compared
  9. Decentralised Social ‘DESO’ Crypto Tokens Are Now Listed on Coinbase
  10. India’s TWS Market Grew Whopping 92 Percent in Q3 Despite Global Slowdown: Canalys
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com