Honor X30 Max With a Massive 7.09-Inch Display Launched, Honor X30i Debuts as Well: Price, Specifications

Honor X30 Max price begins at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 28,100), while Honor X30i starts at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,400).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 28 October 2021 18:50 IST
Photo Credit: Honor

Honor X30 Max comes with a waterdrop-style display notch

Highlights
  • Honor X30 Max will go on sale in China from November 11
  • Honor X30i has 6GB and 8GB RAM options
  • Honor X30 Max is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC

Honor X30 Max and Honor X30i were launched on Thursday as the company's latest smartphones. Both new Honor X30 models come with MediaTek Dimensity chipsets and have up to 256GB of onboard storage. In terms of distinction, the Honor X30 Max carries a massive 7.09-inch display and dual stereo speakers to target consumers looking for a multimedia device. The Honor X30i, on the other hand, includes features such as a 90Hz display refresh rate and triple rear cameras for people demanding a specifications-driven mid-range phone.

Honor X30 Max, Honor X30i price

Honor X30 Max price has been set at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 28,100) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in an 8GB + 256GB option that is priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,600).

The Honor X30i price starts at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,400) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The phone also has 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB models that are priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 19,900) and CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,200), respectively.

The Honor X30 Max will go on sale in China in Charm Sea Blue, Magic Night Black, and Titanium Silver colour options starting November 11. The Honor X30i has a Rose Gold shade in addition to the Charm Sea Blue, Magic Night Black, and Titanium Silver colours. It will be available for purchase from November 5. Both phones are also up for pre-orders in the country.

Details about the launch of the Honor X30 Max and Honor X30i in global markets including India are yet to be announced.

Honor X30 Max specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor X30 Max runs on Android 11 with Magic UI 5.0 on top and features a 7.09-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,280 pixels) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop-style notch. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM. The phone comes with a dual rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

honor x30 max front back image Honor X30 Max

Honor X30 Max carries dual rear cameras
Photo Credit: Honor

 

For selfies and video chats, the Honor X30 Max offers an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens.

The Honor X30 Max has up to 256GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Besides, the phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging.

Honor X30i specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor X30i runs on Magic UI 5.0 based on Android 11. It comes with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,388 pixels) display with a 19.9 aspect ratio and a hole-punch design. Under the hood, the Honor X30i has an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. There is a triple rear camera setup that comes with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. Honor has provided an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front of the Honor X30i, along with an f/2.0 lens.

honor x30i image Honor X30i

Honor X30i comes with a triple rear camera setup
Photo Credit: Honor

 

For storing content, the Honor X30i has up to 256GB of internal storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Honor X30i packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging. It also has 7.45mm of thickness.

Honor X30 Max

Honor X30 Max

Display 7.09-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 900
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2280 pixels
Honor X30i

Honor X30i

Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 810
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2388 pixels
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
