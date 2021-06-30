Honor X20 SE is the latest smartphone from the former sub-brand of Huawei. The new model is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and has a triple camera setup at the back, featuring a 64-megapixel main camera. The camera module is capsule-shaped and houses the three sensors one below the other. The phone features a hole-punch display design and is offered in four gradient finishes. Earlier this month, Honor launched the Honor 50 family, the first smartphone range after its split from Huawei.

Honor X20 SE price, sale

The new Honor X20 SE is priced in China at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,600) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,900) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The phone will be available in four colour options - Magic Night Black, Blue Water Emerald, Titanium Silver, and Cherry Pink Gold. The first sale is set to be held on July 9 in China. There is no clarity on availability in international markets.

Honor X20 SE specifications

Dual-SIM (Nano) Honor X20 SE runs on Android 11-based Magic UI 4.1 and features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) TFT LCD display with hole-punch cutout. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

There is a triple rear camera setup on the Honor X20 SE with a 64-megapixel main camera that has an f/1.9 lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, and another 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera inside the cut out with an f/2.0 aperture.

Honor X20 SE packs a 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5.1, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, and more. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on board and the phone weighs about 179 grams. The dimensions of the Honor X20 SE are listed to be at 160.68 x 73.3 x 8.4mm.

