Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Honor X20 5G Launch Date Set for August 12; Teased to Feature 120Hz Display, 66W Fast Charging

Honor X20 5G Launch Date Set for August 12; Teased to Feature 120Hz Display, 66W Fast Charging

Honor X20 5G will be offered in two colour options and come with dual-selfie cameras.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 4 August 2021 15:00 IST
Honor X20 5G Launch Date Set for August 12; Teased to Feature 120Hz Display, 66W Fast Charging

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Honor

Honor X20 5G will have a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Honor X20 5G will launch in China first
  • The phone may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC
  • Honor X20 5G will have dual-selfie cameras

Honor X20 5G will be launched in China on August 12, the company has confirmed. The phone, though named the Honor X20, will be the second in the series following the Honor X20 SE that launched late in June. Honor has also shared a couple of specifications for the phone revealing that it will be powered by a processor based on 6nm architecture. The poster shared by the company also shows tow colour options, a triple rear camera setup, and a dual-selfie camera setup.

Honor took to Weibo to share a poster for its upcoming Honor X20 5G, announcing that the phone will be launched on August 12 as 7:30pm in China (5pm IST). The poster shows two colour options, a blue and a light purple. Notably, known tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) shared renders of the Honor X20 5G on Twitter showing a third black colour variant.

A triple rear camera setup can be seen housed in a circular camera module on the Honor X20 5G. The setup includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor and details about the other two sensors are currently unclear. At the front, a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout can be seen, likely hosing two sensors. Additionally, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner can be seen as well. In terms of specifications, the poster reveals support for 66W fast charging, a 120Hz refresh rate display, and a 6nm processor which is expected to be the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900.

Compared to the Honor X20 SE that launched in June this year, the Honor X20 5G has a flat display rather than a curved one. The SE variant has a different camera setup but houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor as well. It, however, sports a single selfie shooter and has slower 22.5W charging support. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC which is designed on the 7nm architecture which suggests the Honor X20 5G will come with an upgraded SoC.

The Honor X20 SE launched in China at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,600) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,900) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor X20 5G, Honor X20 5G Specifications, Honor X20 SE, Honor
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Apple Said to Work With Chinese Suppliers for iPhone 13 Series
Apple Starts Selling Magic Keyboard With Touch ID as a Standalone Offering, No Longer Exclusive to M1 iMac
Honor X20 5G Launch Date Set for August 12; Teased to Feature 120Hz Display, 66W Fast Charging
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes Days After Purchase, Company Responds
  2. WhatsApp Starts Rolling Out ‘View Once’ Feature for Images, Videos
  3. Watch the First Trailer for Camila Cabello and Amazon’s Cinderella Movie
  4. Vivo Y53s Price in India Tipped Ahead of Its Official Launch
  5. Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition Launching in India on August 18
  6. LG Gram 2021 Laptops With 11th-Generation Intel Processors Debut in India
  7. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Is Back: Best Offers Today
  8. Dell Alienware m15 R5 Ryzen Edition, m15 R6 Gaming Laptops Debut in India
  9. OnePlus Nord 2 Review: Classic OnePlus
  10. Jio Fiber Users Can Now Make Video Calls from TV Using Phone’s Camera
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor X20 5G Launch Date Set for August 12; Teased to Feature 120Hz Display, 66W Fast Charging
  2. Apple Starts Selling Magic Keyboard With Touch ID as a Standalone Offering, No Longer Exclusive to M1 iMac
  3. Apple Said to Work With Chinese Suppliers for iPhone 13 Series
  4. Apple, Affirm Said to Launch Buy-Now-Pay-Later Programme in Canada
  5. HP X-Series Gaming Monitors With 165Hz Refresh Rate Announced: Price, Specifications
  6. Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition Launching in India on August 18, Realme GT Price Tipped
  7. How Dream11's Online Fantasy Gaming Platform Weathered the Suspension of the IPL
  8. LG Gram 2021 Laptops With 11th-Generation Intel Core Processors Launched in India
  9. Netflix’s Three-Body Problem Series Eyes Eiza González to Star: Report
  10. Amazon Accused of Interfering With Landmark Union Vote Using Cameras, Installing Mailbox to Collect Ballots
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com