Technology News
loading

Honor X10 Smartphone Reportedly Confirmed, Kirin 820 5G SoC and 4,200mAh Battery Tipped

A mysterious Huawei phone likely to be Honor X10 were spotted on TENAA and MIIT website.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 28 April 2020 20:37 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Honor X10 Smartphone Reportedly Confirmed, Kirin 820 5G SoC and 4,200mAh Battery Tipped

Photo Credit: TENAA

TENAA website shows Huawei phone with quad camera setup

Highlights
  • Honor President Zhao Ming has reportedly confirmed Honor X10
  • Tipster reveals key specifications and measurements of Honor X10
  • A Huawei phone with same measurements was spotted on TENAA and MIIT

Honor X10 smartphone has been reportedly confirmed by the Huawei sub-brand at Global Mobile Internet Conference in China. The phone is likely to succeed Honor 9X and is tipped to support 5G connectivity. Meanwhile, a notable tipster has claimed that the Honor X10 smartphone will be powered by Kirin 820 5G SoC and pack a 4,200mAh battery. It was also added that the phone will feature a 6.63-inch display and will be 8.8mm in thickness. Interestingly, two mysterious Huawei phones of the same measurements were spotted on TENAA. Furthermore, one of the phones listed on the TENAA site was spotted on the Chinese MIIT certification website with the same permit number (translated). It is speculated that the two mysterious phones are part of the Honor X10 series.

According to a report by Sparrow News, Honor President Zhao Ming on April 27 at the Global Mobile Internet Conference reportedly stated the arrival of a new Honor X-series that will include the Honor X10 smartphone. During the conference, it was reportedly revealed that the Honor X10 will come with 5G support. Interestingly, on the same day, a popular tipster, Digital Chat Station (translated) on Weibo claimed that the Honor X10 series will pack come with a 6.63-inch LCD display along with a Kirin 820 5G SoC, a 4,200mAh battery, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The tipster also added that the Honor X10 phones will support 22.5W fast charging and will be 8.8mm thick.

Notably, two phones with the same specifications were recently listed on the MIIT certification website, with links to the device's TENAA certification specifications and images - as spotted by GSMArena. Although the names of the smartphones were not revealed, the model numbers TEL-AN00 and TEL-AN00a were highlighted. Both the phones on TENAA site are listed with a 6.63-inch display, 4,200mAh battery, and 5G support.

Additionally, both the phones measure 163.7x76.5x8.8mm. Since these specifications are in line with the details shared by the tipster, it is possible that the phones are the part of the Honor X10 series. Similarly, the TENAA website also released the photos of the two smartphones. Both the phones packed a quad rear camera setup with no hole-punch or waterdrop-notch on the front panel. This indicates that phones will likely come with a pop-up selfie camera.

It is important to note that Honor has not publicly released any details about the Honor X10 smartphone(s). Therefore, the aforementioned information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor, Huwaei, Honor X10, Honor X10 specifications, TENAA, MIIT
Abhik Sengupta When not at work, Abhik is planning his next trip to the hills. He can endlessly talk about films, politics, and Danish Hygge, especially over chai. More
Telephone Connections in India Jump by 44 Lakh, 12 Lakh of Them From Jammu and Kashmir: DoT
Web Stories
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
tech Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
tech Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean

Related Stories

Honor X10 Smartphone Reportedly Confirmed, Kirin 820 5G SoC and 4,200mAh Battery Tipped
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Massive Asteroid to Zip Past Earth Tomorrow, NASA Says ‘It Poses No Threat’
  2. Airtel Signs $1-Billion Deal With Nokia
  3. Nintendo Confirms Hackers May Have Accessed 1,60,000 Accounts
  4. OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger India Price Officially Revealed
  5. Amazon, Flipkart Appeal for Relaxation of Non-Essential Items Sale Online
  6. Here's the List of Devices Getting MIUI 12 Update by Xiaomi
  7. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  8. PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update to Release on May 7
  9. Xiaomi Finally Unveils MIUI 12: All the New Features You Need to Know About
  10. How to Order Essential Goods on WhatsApp via JioMart
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor X10 Smartphone Reportedly Confirmed, Kirin 820 5G SoC and 4,200mAh Battery Tipped
  2. Telephone Connections in India Jump by 44 Lakh, 12 Lakh of Them From Jammu and Kashmir: DoT
  3. Massive Asteroid to Zip Past Earth Tomorrow, NASA Says ‘It Poses No Threat’
  4. BSNL Joins Airtel, Jio, Vodafone Idea to Offer Benefits for Recharging Other People’s Prepaid Accounts
  5. Oracle Wins Cloud Computing Deal With Zoom as Video Calls Surge
  6. Microsoft Teams Vulnerability Could Have Let Attackers Compromise Accounts Using Links, GIFs
  7. Microsoft's Remote Work Revenue Could Help Cushion Coronavirus Impacts, Analysts Say
  8. iPhone SE (2020), China Discounts to Cushion Apple From Coronavirus Blow to Demand
  9. Nokia 6.2 Starts Receiving Android 10 Update in India With March 2020 Security Patch
  10. Microsoft Wins 5-Year Deal With Coca-Cola to Supply Business Software
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com