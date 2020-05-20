Honor X10 has been launched in China on Wednesday, May 20 with an online event. With the Honor X10 the company aims at making 5G more accessible to people without having to go for a flagship phone with a flagship price tag. The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup and an octa-core processor. It also has a pop-up design for the selfie camera. The Honor X10 comes in three colour options as well as three RAM and storage configurations.

Honor X10 price and availability

The Honor X10 has been listed on Vmall in three configurations. The 6GB + 64GB variant is priced at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 20,200), the 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 23,400), and the 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 25,500). The phone is available in three colour options namely, Lightspeed Silver, Probing Black, and Racing Blue. Orders for the Honor X10 are live and the phone will go on sale starting May 26.

As of now, there is no information on international availability for the phone.

Honor X10 specifications

The dua-SIM (nano) Honor X10 runs MagicUI3.1.1 based on Android 10. It features a 6.63-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 397ppi pixel density and 92 percent screen to body ratio. The phone is powered by the octa-core Kirin 820 SoC with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For optics, there are three cameras on the back of the Honor X10 and one for selfies. The primary camera on the back is a 40-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 lens, the secondary is an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and the tertiary is a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, hidden in the pop-up mechanism, is a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens.

The Honor X10 has up to 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via NM card (up to 256GB). For connectivity, the phone has 5G support, 4G LTE, dual band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The battery capacity in the Honor X10 is 4,300mAh with support for 22.5W fast charging. The phone measures 163.7x76.5x8.8mm and weighs 203 grams.