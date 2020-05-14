Technology News
Honor X10 5G to Carry Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Honor X10 Pro With Periscope Camera Tipped

Honor X10 5G and Honor X10 Pro, both the phones are tipped to include 16-megapixel pop-up front camera.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 14 May 2020 15:43 IST
Honor X10 5G to Carry Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Honor X10 Pro With Periscope Camera Tipped

Photo Credit: Vmall

Honor X10 5G is listed on Huawei’s official e-store

Highlights
  • Honor X10 5G triple rear cameras and pop-up selfie camera confirmed
  • The phone reportedly has a sibling namely, Honor X10 Pro
  • Honor X10 Pro is tipped to support wireless charging

Honor X10 5G phone is set to launch on May 20. The Huawei sub-brand Honor recently confirmed that the phone will feature a 90Hz display with 180Hz touch sampling rate. However, ahead of the launch, the phone is up for pre-bookings on Huawei's official e-store. The website shows the phone with triple rear cameras and a pop-up selfie camera, and lists the processor and camera details. Moreover, an online report is claiming that the Honor X10 5G will be released with a sibling namely, Honor X10 Pro. The Pro variant of the phone is also tipped to come with a triple rear camera setup, however, the camera module allegedly includes a periscope camera.

Starting with the Honor X10 5G, the phone is currently listed on Huawei's official e-retail site, Vmall. The phone is up for pre-bookings and the website further shows the phone with a pop-up selfie camera. It is also revealed that Honor X10 5G will be powered by HiSilicon Kirin 820 SoC and will include a 40-megapixel main camera on the back.

However, a tipster recently tipped the phone's price details. According to the tipster, the phone will be released in four variants. The phone will allegedly be priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 24,400) for the 4GB + 128GB storage model, at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 27,600) for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant, at CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 30,800) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model and lastly, at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 34,000) for top 8GB + 256GB storage option.

Honor X10 5G and Honor X10 Pro specifications (expected)

A report by a Chinese technology website, CNMO citing a tipster claims that the Honor X10 5G will come with a Pro variant namely, Honor X10 Pro.

The report claims that both the vanilla Honor X10 5G and Honor X10 Pro will feature a 6.63-inch LCD display and will be powered by HiSilicon Kirin 820 SoC. It was also added that both the variants will pack 4,200mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast wired charging, however, the Honor X10 Pro is further said to support 20W wireless charging option. Additionally, the vanilla Honor X10 5G is tipped to feature 60Hz refresh rate display while the Honor X10 Pro is said to feature a 90Hz refresh rate display.

honor x105g x10pro cnmo Honor

Honor X10 Pro specifications tipped ahead of Honor X10 5G launch
Photo Credit: CNMO

Coming to the cameras, the triple rear camera setup on Honor X10 5G will reportedly include a 40-megapixel RYYB sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter along with a "macro-camera." On the other hand, the Honor X10 Pro is tipped to include a 40-megapixel RYYB sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and an 8-megapixel periscope-style telephoto camera.

The report also contained alleged renders of the two phones, in which we can notice the periscope camera cutout on the Honor X10 Pro's rear camera module. Lastly, the report claims that both the phones will feature a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.

Further reading: Honor, Huawei, Honor X10 5G, Honor X10 5G price, Honor X10 5G specifications, Honor X10 Pro, Honor X10 Pro price, Honor X10 Pros specifications
