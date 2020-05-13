Honor X10 5G smartphone alleged variants and pricing details have been leaked online. As per a leak, the phone that has been confirmed to launch on May 20 is expected to come in four different RAM and storage variants. The price of the upcoming smartphone may start at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 24,400) for the 4GB + 128GB storage model. The Honor phone has been confirmed to come with a display having 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. Moreover, it has allegedly been spotted on benchmarking platform Geekbench.

As per a tipster on Weibo, Honor X10 5G will be up for grabs at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 24,400) for its 4GB + 128GB storage model. The 6GB + 128GB storage variant will be sold at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 27,600). The 8GB + 128GB storage and the top 8GB + 256GB storage trims will sell at CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 30,800) and CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 34,000), respectively.

Also, Honor has confirmed through a social media post that the 10X 5G phone will feature 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate display.

Honor X10 5G has also been spotted on Geekbench with model number Huawei TEL-AN00. As per the listing, the phone will run on Android 10 and at least one of its model will pack 8GB of RAM. The RAM capacity is in line with the Weibo leak. The listing also mentions the presence of an octa-core HiSilicon SoC.

Honor X10 5G specifications (expected)

Previously, Honor X10 5G was confirmed to launch on May 20 by the company. Its TENAA and MIIT listing have tipped several specifications of the Honor phone as well. It is expected to be powered by HiSilicon Kirin 820 SoC. The phone may feature a 6.63-inch IPS LCD display with full-HD+ resolution. A quad rear camera setup on the phone has also been suggested with a 40-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a depth sensor. It is also tipped to pack a 16-megapixel camera on the front.

Additionally, Honor X10 5G may pack 4,200mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.