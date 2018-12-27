Honor View 20 to Be Amazon India Exclusive, Registrations Begin

Just a day after the launch of the Honor V20, the global variant Honor View 20 has been listed on Amazon India. The Chinese brand has also issued a press statement, confirming Amazon India as exclusive retail partner for the Honor View 20. The smartphone is listed on Amazon India as coming soon, with the Notify Me button now live for interested customers to register for notifications about when pre-bookings will start. The pricing and availability details for the Indian market is not known as of yet. Huawei's sub-brand Honor is expected to launch the Honor View 20 in the global markets next month, with the first launch event set for Paris on January 22.

The Honor View 20 will be exclusively sold on the e-commerce site. For those unaware, the Honor View 20 is the global variant of the Honor V20 launched in China just a day ago. The Honor V20 is set to go on sale in China from December 28, i.e. , tomorrow.

Honor View 20 price in India (expected)

The Honor V20 price in China starts at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 30,400) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage options and goes up to CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 35,500) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. Honor has also launched Moschino Edition of the device priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 40,600) and this variant comes with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. We can expect the Honor View 20 price in India to be similar. For those uses who are interested to know updates about the Honor View 20's launch in India, head over to Amazon India and hit the 'Notify Me' button.

Honor View 20 specifications

Given that the Honor View 20 is the global variant of the Honor V20, we expect it to sport identical specifications in most aspects. To recall, the dual-SIM Honor V20 aka View 20 runs on Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box based on MagicUI 2.0.1. It sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2310 pixels) TFT LCD display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 16.7 million colours, 91.82 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 398ppi pixel density. It is powered by the latest 7nm octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC (2 Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.6GHz + 2 Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 1.92GHz + 4 Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz ) paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM options. Inbuilt storage is offered at 128GB and 256GB options. It does not support microSD card slot for storage expansion.

Coming to optics, the Honor V20 aka View 20 sports a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 960fps slow-motion video recording support, autofocus, AI HDR, and LED flash support. There's a secondary 3D Time of Flight (ToF) sensor to capture the depth of an image, and can be used for such features as slimming subjects in photos as well as creating 3D avatars of users. At the front, there is a 25-megapixel front sensor with f/2.0 aperture and fixed focus support.

The smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charging as well (4.5V/5A). Connectivity options on the Honor V20 aka View 20 include Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (dual band, 2.4GHz and 5GHz), GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and more.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.