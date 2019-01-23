Honor View 20 was launched in Paris, France on Tuesday - with the Huawei sub-brand detailing its price for the EU and United Kingdom regions. The smartphone is the global variant of the Honor V20 launched in China last month. It is one of the first smartphones to feature a display hole for selfie camera design. Apart from its unique front display design, the Honor View 20 also sports a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor and a secondary time of flight (ToF) sensor at the back. Its other big highlights include a 4,000mAh battery, and the fact that it is powered by the flagship-grade HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor. The company also announced an exclusive Honor Guard Fortnite Outfit that will be exclusive to Honor View 20 owners. It also features the company's GPU Turbo 2.0 technology. The smartphone is confirmed to launch in India on January 29.

Honor View 20 price

The Honor View 20 price starts at EUR 569 (roughly Rs. 46,100) or GBP 499 (roughly Rs. 46,100) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, going up to EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 52,500) and GBP 579 (roughly Rs. 53,500) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option available only in the Moschino Co-Design edition. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage edition will be available in Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue colour options, while the Moschino Co-Design edition will be available in Phantom Blue and Phantom Red colour options. The Honor View 20 will be available starting Wednesday, January 23 in 18 countries, including India.

As mentioned, the Honor View 20 India launch is set for January 29, with pre-bookings already open via the HiHonor Store and Amazon India. As mentioned, the Honor View 20 is the global variant of the Honor V20 launched in China last month. Notably, an IANS report from earlier this month cited reliable industry sources to claim the Honor View 20 price in India will be around Rs. 40,000 - without clarifying which variants would be launched in the country.

At the event, Honor also unveiled the Honor Watch Magic (EUR 179 or roughly Rs. 14,500) and Honor Watch Dream smartwatches, as well as the Honor Band 4 (EUR 69 or roughly Rs. 5,600) Honor FlyPods Lite (EUR 99 or roughly Rs. 8,000) AirPods-like true wireless earbuds.

Honor View 20 design, features

The Honor View 20's biggest highlight is its display hole for selfie camera that eliminates the notch. The selfie camera hole sits on the top left edge corner, and the earpiece sits almost hidden along the frame at the top. The smartphone sports a bezel-less display design from all other sides up front. At the back, there is the dual camera setup stacked horizontally, a rear fingerprint sensor, a gradient glossy back panel, and tapered edges for better gripping.

Honor View 20 First Impressions

The Honor View 20 packs a USB Type-C port, the speaker grille, and the microphone at the bottom edge, and 3.5mm audio jack and a secondary microphone sit at the top edge of the phone. The power button and the volume buttons both are seen sitting on the right edge of the device, and the dual-SIM tray slides out of the left. On the back, the smartphone bears a Aurora Nanotexture pattern. The company is also touting PC Mode, allowing the smartphone to be used with a monitor, keyboard, and mouse. An 'AI Video Editor' app is also on board, as well as 'AI Shopping' visual search tech. The 3D ToF camera enables 3D and AR style apps as well. The Moschino Edition comes with the 'teddy bear' logo and double question marks.

Honor View 20 specifications

The new Honor View 20 runs on Magic UI 2.0 based on Android Pie. The evolution from EMUI sees a different design scheme and a ton of AI-backed software features. The company claims that the new Magic UI is a simplified version of EMUI, bringing less bloatware. The smartphone lacks an app drawer, and all the apps can be found by just swiping right.

Honor View 20 display, processor

It sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2310 pixels) TFT LCD All-View display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 16.7 million colours, 91.82 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 398ppi pixel density. The smartphone is powered by the 7nm octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC (2 Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.6GHz + 2 Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 1.92GHz + 4 Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz ) paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM options. There is also a liquid cooling system onboard. It will be available in 128GB and 256GB inbuilt storage options, without a microSD card slot for expansion.

Honor View 20 camera

Coming to the optics, the Honor View 20 sports a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, 960fps slow-motion video recording support, autofocus, AI HDR, and LED flash support. There's a secondary 3D Time of Flight (ToF) sensor to capture the depth of an image, providing several 3D and beautification applications. Up front, there is a 25-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture and a fixed focus lens.

Honor View 20 battery, connectivity

It packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charging as well (4.5V/5A). Connectivity options on the Honor View 20 include Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (dual band, 2.4GHz and 5GHz), GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C. The company is also touting dual-frequency GPS and triple-antenna Wi-Fi as features.

