Honor View 20 will now be available offline exclusively through Reliance Digital and My Jio stores in India. Huawei brand Honor on Friday announced its partnered with Reliance Digital to start selling its latest flagship phone offline in the country. Further, Honor is set to create a 3D Motion Gaming Setup across seven cities in seven stores for nine days starting February 16. This will let customers experience the various features of the Honor View 20. The smartphone was launched in India last month and was up until now available for purchase through Amazon.in and HiHonor Store.

With the new development, the Honor View 20 will now be available for purchase through Reliance Digital and My Jio stores across India -- in addition to the online availability through Amazon.in and HiHonor Store. Honor is also setting up the 3D Motion Gaming Setup between February 16 and February 25.

The 3D Motion Gaming Setup will be available at Reliance Digital stores at Mantri Mall in Bangalore, R City and Infiniti Malad in Mumbai, Shipra Mall in Ghaziabad, Ambience Mall in Gurgaon, Market City Mall in Chennai, Inorbit Mall and AS Rao Mall in Hyderabad.

Notably, the partnership with Reliance Digital was announced at the launch of the Honor View 20 last month. It brings the smartphone through more than 2,000 Reliance stores.

Honor View 20 price in India

The Honor View 20 price in India starts at Rs. 37,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage option, while its 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 45,999. The handset comes in three colour options, namely Phantom Blue, Midnight Black, and Sapphire Blue.

Honor View 20 Review

Honor View 20 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor View 20 runs Magic UI 2.0 on top of Android Pie and features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2310 pixels) TFT LCD All-View display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 91.82 percent screen-to-body ratio, and a 398ppi of pixel density. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC, coupled with 6GB and 8GB RAM options. There is also a liquid cooling system to enable thermal management.

For photos and videos, the Honor View 20 has a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor along with an f/1.8 aperture, 960fps slow-motion video recording, autofocus, AI HDR, and an LED flash module. There is also a secondary, 3D ToF sensor. Additionally, there is a 25-megapixel camera sensor at the front along with an f/2.0 aperture and a fixed focus lens.

The Honor View 20 has 128GB and 256GB of inbuilt storage options - without a microSD card slot for expansion. On the part of connectivity, the smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (dual-band, 2.4GHz and 5GHz), GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C. There are dual-frequency GPS and triple-antenna Wi-Fi features. Furthermore, the View 20 packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charging (4.5V/5A).