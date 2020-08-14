Honor View 20 Starts Receiving Magic UI 3.1 Update in India, Users Report

Honor View 20 users in India are now receiving a new Magic UI 3.1 update. This update comes months after Huawei announced that the device will be receiving the update, alongside a slew of other phones like the Honor 20, Honor View 30 Pro, and the Honor 20 Pro. The Magic UI 3.1 update brings with it multi-window support and multi-device collaboration features. The update changelog also suggests improvements to system performance as well. The Honor View 20 was launched in India last year in January.

Users have taken to the forums to share screenshots of receiving the Magic UI 3.1 update on their Honor View 20 devices. The version number of the latest update is 10.1.0.221(C675E8R1P2) and the size is at a hefty 4.91GB. The update is rolling out over-the-air, and users can manually check for availability by going to Settings > System & Updates > Software Update.

If you haven't received it just yet, you should see it in the coming days. You can also update using the HiCare app. Open the app, go to Me Section > Settings > Check for Updates. Ensure that you are on the latest version of the HiCare app. Because the update size is large, ensure that you have sufficient storage space before beginning the installation process.

According to the changelog, the update offers multi-window support, which means it lets you open multiple apps in split screen mode. There's also the addition of multi device collaboration which means it allows users to pick up voice and video calls on your phone from your Huawei laptop. The changelog also suggests improved system performance, and more.

The Honor View 20 is currently priced starting at Rs. 28,999 on Amazon India. Key features of the phone include a 'hole-punch' selfie camera, a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, Huawei's flagship-grade HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC, and a 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charging (4.5V/5A).

