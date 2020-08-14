Technology News
Honor View 20 Starts Receiving Magic UI 3.1 Update in India, Users Report

Honor View 20 latest update comes with version number 10.1.0.221(C675E8R1P2).

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 14 August 2020 12:22 IST
Honor View 20 latest update is rolling out for Indian users

Highlights
  • Honor View 20 update is listed to bring system performance improvements
  • Users should manually check for the update in Settings
  • Magic UI 3.1 update brings multi-device collaboration features

Honor View 20 users in India are now receiving a new Magic UI 3.1 update. This update comes months after Huawei announced that the device will be receiving the update, alongside a slew of other phones like the Honor 20, Honor View 30 Pro, and the Honor 20 Pro. The Magic UI 3.1 update brings with it multi-window support and multi-device collaboration features. The update changelog also suggests improvements to system performance as well. The Honor View 20 was launched in India last year in January.

Users have taken to the forums to share screenshots of receiving the Magic UI 3.1 update on their Honor View 20 devices. The version number of the latest update is 10.1.0.221(C675E8R1P2) and the size is at a hefty 4.91GB. The update is rolling out over-the-air, and users can manually check for availability by going to Settings > System & Updates > Software Update.

If you haven't received it just yet, you should see it in the coming days. You can also update using the HiCare app. Open the app, go to Me Section > Settings > Check for Updates. Ensure that you are on the latest version of the HiCare app. Because the update size is large, ensure that you have sufficient storage space before beginning the installation process.

According to the changelog, the update offers multi-window support, which means it lets you open multiple apps in split screen mode. There's also the addition of multi device collaboration which means it allows users to pick up voice and video calls on your phone from your Huawei laptop. The changelog also suggests improved system performance, and more.

The Honor View 20 is currently priced starting at Rs. 28,999 on Amazon India. Key features of the phone include a 'hole-punch' selfie camera, a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, Huawei's flagship-grade HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC, and a 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charging (4.5V/5A).

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Honor View 20

Honor View 20

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful processor
  • Modern design
  • Good battery life
  • Bundled supercharger
  • Bad
  • Inconsistent face recognition
  • Hole-punch design might not appeal to everyone
Read detailed Honor View 20 review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor HiSilicon Kirin 980
Front Camera 25-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9
Resolution 1080x2310 pixels
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Amazon India to Launch Online Drug Store, Starting With Bengaluru

