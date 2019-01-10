Huawei sub-brand Honor has now announced that the Honor View 20 pre-booking in India will start from January 15. The smartphone is set for launch on January 29, and ahead of that, the company has published a dedicated page on Amazon, confirming the India pre-booking dates for the Honor View 20. For those unaware, Honor View 20 is the global variant of the Honor V20 launched in China last month. Its key highlight is the display hole for selfie camera, dual camera setup at the back, and a 48-megapixel sensor.

The Amazon listing suggests that the Honor View 20 pre-booking in India starts from January 15 and go on till January 29. The company is offering free Honor Sport BT earphones to all customers that pre-book the device. In order to avail this offer, head to the Honor View 20 gift card page on Amazon India, choose the denominator of Rs. 1,000 and purchase the gift card. The gift card will be emailed to the user, and on January 30 when the sale begins, the user can purchase the Honor View 20 from the same account as the gift card purchase. After the purchase, Amazon will then email the coupon code for the free Honor Sport BT earphones by February 15. Users can then grab the earphones for free from Amazon by entering the coupon code at checkout.

The pre-booking for the Honor View 20 starts on the same day as the launch of the Honor 10 Lite in the country. This phone features a waterdrop notch, a dual camera setup at the back, is powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC, and packs a 3,400mAh battery. This phone is set to be available exclusively on Flipkart.

To recall, the Honor View 20 was originally unveiled in China in December as the Honor V20. It is set for official launch in Paris on January 22, but pre-booking in India will start a week before that event.

Honor View 20 India price (expected)

Honor India is yet to officially announce the price of the Honor View 20, but the China price of the phone does offer some indication on what we can expect. The Honor V20 starts at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 30,400) in China for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The price goes up to CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 35,500) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option and CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 40,600) for the Moschino Edition.

Honor View 20 specifications

Considering that the Honor View 20 is the global variant of the Honor V20, it is expected to pack identical specifications to those of the Chinese model. In terms of the software, the View 20 runs Magic UI 2.0 based on Android 9 Pie. The Magic UI is very similar to its predecessor the EMUI, apart from a new colour scheme, real-time in-call voice translations, and more.

The phone will feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2310 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 398PPI pixel density. It will be powered by 7nm octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC and include up to 8GB of RAM. The Honor smartphone's inbuilt storage will be 128GB or 256GB, depending on the model. There is however no memory expansion slot in the phone.

The Honor View 20 features a dual-camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a secondary 3D Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. There is a 25-megapixel front camera as well on the phone with f/2.0 aperture and fixed focus support.

Additionally, the Honor View 20 packs a 4,000mAh battery and the connectivity options like Bluetooth v5.0 and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac. There is USB Type-C port as well on the phone.