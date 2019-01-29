Honor View 20 India Launch Set for Today: How to Watch Live Stream

Honor View 20 is set to be launched in India today, at an event in Gurugram. The latest Honor phone sports a 'hole-punch' selfie camera at the front and comes with a time of flight (ToF) sensor at the back, coupled with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor. There is also Huawei's flagship-grade HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC. The Honor View 20 comes as the global variant of the Honor V20 that was launched in China last month. The smartphone also has an Aurora Nanotexture pattern at the back that forms a V-shaped design which appears prominently when light reflects on its surface. Honor will live stream the Honor View 20 launch in India today, and you can watch its live stream - which starts at 12:30pm IST - below.

Honor View 20 price in India (expected), live stream details

The Honor View 20 price in India is expected to be in line with its European price that the Huawei brand announced last week. The Honor View 20 price starts at EUR 569 (roughly Rs. 46,200) or GBP 499 (roughly Rs. 46,600) for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage option, while it goes up to EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 52,700) and GBP 579 (roughly Rs. 54,100) for the 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage option that will be available only in Moschino Co-Design edition with Phantom Blue and Phantom Red colour options. The regular Honor View 20 model, on the other hand, comes in Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue colour options.

Pre-bookings of the Honor View 20 are already being started on the HiHonor Store and Amazon India. Customers pre-booking the handset will get Honor Sport BT headphones worth Rs. 2,999. Moreover, a recent IANS report cited people familiar with the development to claim that the Honor View 20 price in India will be around Rs. 40,000 - without detailing which variants would debut in the country.

Honor View 20 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor View 20 runs Magic UI 2.0 based on Android Pie and features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2310 pixels) TFT LCD All-View display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 91.82 percent screen-to-body ratio, and a 398ppi of pixel density. The smartphone is powered by a 7nm, octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC, paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM options. There is also a liquid cooling system that is touted to enable thermal management.

Honor View 20 First Impressions

Honor has provided a dual rear camera setup on the View 20 with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor sporting an f/1.8 aperture, 960fps slow-motion video recording, autofocus, AI HDR, and an LED flash. The rear camera setup also includes a 3D ToF sensor to capture the depth and enable 3D and beautification applications. At the front, there is a 25-megapixel selfie sensor along with an f/2.0 aperture and a fixed-focus lens.

The Honor View 20 has 128GB and 256GB of internal storage options that both don't support microSD card expansion. In terms of connectivity, the phone has 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (dual-band, 2.4GHz and 5GHz), GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C. It is also touted to have dual-frequency GPS and triple-antenna Wi-Fi. Besides, the handset packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charging (4.5V/5A).

