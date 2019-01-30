Honor View 20 was launched by the Huawei sub-brand in India just a day ago, and now it has gone on sale on Amazon India and Hi Honor Store. The top-end phone's big highlights include a 'hole-punch' selfie camera, a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, Huawei's flagship-grade HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC, and 8GB of RAM. The Honor View 20 also packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charging (4.5V/5A). To recall, the Honor View 20 smartphone was launched in China last month as the Honor V20. Alongside the Honor View 20, the company also launched the Honor Band 4 Running Edition and the Honor Watch Magic in India.

Honor View 20 price, availability, launch offers

Honor View 20 is on sale on Amazon India and HiHonor Store. Its price in India starts at Rs. 37,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant, while its 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage option is priced at Rs. 45,999. It is available in Phantom Blue, Midnight Black, and Sapphire Blue colour options. Currently however, it appears the Phantom Blue, Midnight Black options, as well as 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage option are all unavailable on Amazon India, while the Hi Honor Store is only listing the 6GB/ 128GB storage option in Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue options.

Honor View 20 Review

Launch offers on Amazon India include no-cost EMI options, a 5 percent instant discount on ICICI Credit and Debit EMI transactions. A Jio offer is also listed where the buyer can avail Rs. 2,200 cashback and up to 2.2TB of data as well. On the HiHonor Store, the company has listed a Paytm cashback offer of up to Rs. 1,400, 15 percent cashback of up to Rs. 15,000 via MobiKwik, and Jio cashback offer of Rs. 2,200 + partner coupons worth Rs. 2,800.

Honor View 20 specifications

Coming to specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) Honor View 20 runs Magic UI 2.0 on top of Android Pie and features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2310 pixels) TFT LCD All-View display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC, coupled with 6GB and 8GB RAM options.



On the optics front, the Honor View 20 sports a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor along with an f/1.8 aperture, 960fps slow-motion video recording, autofocus, AI HDR, and an LED flash module. There is also a secondary, 3D ToF sensor. For selfies, the smartphone has a 25-megapixel camera sensor at the front along with an f/2.0 aperture and a fixed focus lens.

The Honor View 20 has 128GB and 256GB of inbuilt storage options - without a microSD card slot for expansion. Furthermore, the View 20 packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charging (4.5V/5A).

