Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Honor View 10 Starts Receiving New Update With Wi Fi Calling Support, April Security Patch in India: Report

Honor View 10 Starts Receiving New Update With Wi-Fi Calling Support, April Security Patch in India: Report

Honor View 10 update reportedly includes the Huawei Assistant and Smart Charging feature.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 12 May 2020 19:05 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Honor View 10 Starts Receiving New Update With Wi-Fi Calling Support, April Security Patch in India: Report

Honor View was launched in December 2017 and arrived in India in January 2018

Highlights
  • Honor View 10 update reportedly carries the software version v10.0.0175
  • Honor View 10 in January received EMUI 10 update
  • Honor View 10 is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC

Honor View 10 is reportedly getting a software update in India that brings Wi-Fi calling support to the phone. Apart from the Wi-Fi calling feature, the update also includes April 2020 Android security patch, as per the report. To recall, the Honor View 10 was launched in 2017 with Android 8 Oreo-based EMUI 8.0 and has received the Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9.0 update. The latest software update on Honor View 10 is based on EMUI 10.

Honor View 10 Wi-Fi calling update

According to a report by PiunikaWeb, the Honor View 10 update carries the software version v10.0.0175 and the firmware is 725MB in size. The software update brings the most anticipated VoWiFi calling (or Wi-Fi calling) along with April 2020 security patch. It was also added that the new update includes the Huawei Assistant and Smart Charging features. It was further stated the current software update is being rolled out to limited users in India and a broader rollout can be expected soon.

It is safe to assume that Honor View 10 users will automatically be notified when the OTA update is ready on their phones. The users can also check for the update manually by heading to Settings > System > Software update > Check for updates.

Honor View 10 specifications

Honor View 10 was launched in December 2017 and the phone arrived in India in January 2018. It is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC coupled with 6GB RAM. Additionally, the phone has a single 16-megapixel rear camera along with a 13-megapixel front camera. Honor View 10 was launched with EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 out-of-the-box. The phone last year received the Android Pie-based EMUI 9.0 update. Huawei sub-brand Honor then in January this year via a  tweet confirmed that the company has started rolling out Android 10-based EMUI 10 on Honor View 10.

Honor View 10 is listed on Flipkart for Rs. 37,000, however, the phone is temporarily unavailable.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor View 10, Honor, Huawei, Wi Fi Calling, Honor India
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
Nokia 9.3 PureView Rumoured to Offer 8K Video Recording, ‘Exclusive’ Zeiss Camera Effects

Related Stories

Honor View 10 Starts Receiving New Update With Wi-Fi Calling Support, April Security Patch in India: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco F2 Pro Debuts With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Quad Rear Cameras
  2. Xiaomi Mi 10 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  3. Vivo V19 With Dual Selfie Cameras, 4,500mAh Battery Launched in India
  4. Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition With New Snapdragon 768G SoC Launched
  5. Huawei Y9s Comes With Triple Rear Cameras and Pop-Up Selfie Camera
  6. Poco F2 Pro Launch Today: Live Stream and Everything Else You Need to Know
  7. Oppo A31 (2020) 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Variant Goes on Sale in India
  8. PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 13 Arrives Tomorrow: What We Know So Far
  9. Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A With 5,000mAh Battery Debut in India
  10. Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A Launch Impressions: Gaming on a Budget
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony HT-G700 3.1-Channel Soundbar With Dolby Atmos, Wireless Subwoofer Launched
  2. Hamilton Movie Sets July Release Date on Disney+ Hotstar
  3. Nokia 9.3 PureView Rumoured to Offer 8K Video Recording, ‘Exclusive’ Zeiss Camera Effects
  4. Honor View 10 Starts Receiving New Update With Wi-Fi Calling Support, April Security Patch in India: Report
  5. Motorola One Vision Plus, Moto E7 Spotted in Separate Listings: Report
  6. Vodafone Restricts Commercial Use of Unlimited RedX Postpaid Plan, Announces Rs. 3,000 Fine
  7. Samsung Finance+ Service for Buying Galaxy Phones Can Now Being Availed at Home
  8. Poco F2 Pro With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Disney+ Hotstar’s Forced Migration to SMS-Based OTP Login Leaves Some Users in the Lurch
  10. WeWork Directors Seek to Preserve Right to Sue Owner SoftBank
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com