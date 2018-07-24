Honor View 10 that was launched in India last December has received a new software update that brings the electronic image stabilisation (EIS) feature to optimise image results. The new update carries version BKL-L09 8.0.0.161 also brings a dedicated Ride Mode and the latest Android security patch. Huawei sub-brand Honor is rolling out the latest update in India starting Tuesday. The latest software update comes a few months after the Honor View 10 received a new firmware version that brought improvements to the Face Unlock feature. That update also improved the display orientation of the handset.

Among other new features, as we mentioned, the latest software update for the Honor View 10 has brought the EIS feature. The feature, as Honor's team in a community post describes, brings EIS technique to minimise blurring and compensate for device shake to enable a smoother recording of videos than before. The feature is touted to be one of the most requested additions by Honor View 10 users. To start recording videos with the EIS feature, you need to go to Camera Settings and then select the Stabiliser option.

Apart from the EIS, the latest software update brings a call recording feature to the Honor View 10. The update also includes a Ride Mode that is designed to help riders easily drive a bike without being disturbed by incoming calls. The handset will automatically notify the caller that the user is riding a bike. It is worth pointing out here that the same feature debuted on the Honor 9 Lite back in March and reached the Honor 7X recently.

The Honor View 10 update additionally fixes bugs and improves the overall experience by optimising the thermal generation. Moreover, there is the July Android security patch to resist malicious attacks to some extent. The update comes in 697MB of size and is rolling out as an over-the-air (OTA) release.