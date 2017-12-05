Honor View 10 Launched Globally, Will Go on Sale in India on January 8

Honor View 10 has been launched at an event in London on Tuesday. The company at the event also announced its India launch date - January 8. The rebranded version of the Honor V10, the mid-range smartphone from Huawei brand Honor was first unveiled in China last week, and features a dual rear camera setup, Android 8.0 Oreo, an 18:9 display, and a flagship-level SoC with its own NPU (neural processing unit) for AI-based tasks.

These AI-based features on the Honor View 10 include Facial Unlock technology, which is said to support payment-level authentication, and unlock in 400ms. For 3D face reconstruction, it uses sub-millimetre reconstruction accuracy, and can deliver a 300k-pointcloud reconstruction in 10 seconds.

Other AI based features on the Honor View 10 include an AI-accelerated translator and Smart Tips, apart from intelligent scene and object recognition, as well as motion detection that will adjust camera settings. The AI-powered Portrait mode for selfies is also being outed.

Honor View 10 price, availability

The Honor View 10 price has been set at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 38,000) and GBP 449 (roughly Rs. 38,900). The smartphone will be made available in India, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, the UK, and the United States on January 8. The Honor View 10 price in India has not been revealed.

Honor View 10 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor View 10 runs EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0. The smartphone bears a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) IPS LCD FullView display with a pixel density of 403ppi and a 18:9 aspect ratio. It runs on HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC with four Cortex-A73 cores clocked at 2.36GHz, four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.8GHz, and an i7 coprocessor, coupled with 6GB of RAM.

The rear camera setup on the Honor View 10 sports two sensors - one 16-megapixel RGB sensor and the other a 20-megapixel monochrome sensor, complete with an f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, dual-LED flash. The Honor V10 bears a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. Inbuilt storage on the smartphone is 128GB, which can be expanded via microSD card (up to 256GB) in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration.

Connectivity options on the Honor View 10 include 4G VoLTE, dual-band (2.4GHz + 5GHz) Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, Infrared, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C (2.0), and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. It bears a fingerprint sensor on the home button. It measures 157x74.98x6.97mm and weighs 172 grams. The smartphone is powered by a 3750mAh battery that's rated to deliver up to 23 hours of talk-time on 3G, and 22 days of standby time with - it is complete with 5V/ 4.5A fast charging support.