Honor Vera 30 Series Confirmed to Launch With Kirin 990 5G SoC, Coming in Q4 2019

Honor Vera 30 series will make its debut in Q4 this year, the company has teased on Weibo.

Updated: 9 September 2019 19:58 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Honor

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Honor

Honor could launch the smartphone as the View 30 internationally

Huawei recently launched its flagship chipset, the Kirin 990, at IFA 2019 held in Berlin. This chipset is based on a 7nm manufacturing process and has an integrated 5G modem. While we can expect the upcoming Huawei Mate 30 series to sport this processor, Huawei's sub-brand Honor is also launching a smartphone with this 5G processor. Honor confirmed through a post on Weibo that its Honor Vera 30 (V30) series will be powered by the 5G Kirin 990 chipset. Vera is essentially a short form for 5G (V) era. 

Honor has confirmed that it will be launching a smartphone called Vera 30 that will sport the Kirin 990 chipset. This comes a week after Honor President George Zhao confirmed that Honor's 5G smartphone will be an Honor V30 5G. While the company is currently teasing the phone as Vera 30, it is quite possible that it will end up being released as V30 to avoid confusion. 

At this point, not a lot is known about the smartphone other than the fact that it will sport the new Kirin 990 SoC. However, it is speculated to sport a round-shaped camera housing on the back. Honor also teased the launch of the Vera 30 series in Q4 of this year. 

The Kirin 990 is an octa-core processor with four performance Cortex A76 cores and four Cortex A55 cores. Out of the four Cortex A76 cores, two cores are clocked at 2.86GHz whereas the other two cores are clocked at 2.36GHz. The Cortex A55 efficiency cores are clocked at 1.95GHz. This SoC also packs a 16-core Mali-G75 GPU and a Neural Processing Unit. There are two versions of the Kirin 990 and the 4G only variant will have lower clock speeds.

The Honor V20 was launched in December 2018 and was sold in the international markets as the Honor View 20. We can expect something similar to happen with the Honor Vera 30 as well. Once the phone is launched in China, we can expect it to launch in India at a later point.

Kirin 990, Honor V30, Honor Vera 30, Honor
Aditya Shenoy

