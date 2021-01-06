Technology News
Honor V40 Specifications Allegedly Leaked; May Come With MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC, 45W Wireless Charging

Honor V40 could be backed by a 4,000mAh battery and support 66W fast wired charging.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 6 January 2021 16:15 IST
Photo Credit: MyDrivers

Honor V40 is expected to feature a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Honor V40 may have an OLED display
  • It may come with two selfie cameras
  • Honor V40 expected to support 45W wireless charging

Honor V40 specifications have allegedly been leaked in their entirety. The phone has been in the news since October last year and was expected to debut towards the end of 2020, but that did not happen. Now, the specifications for Honor V40 have been leaked, suggesting that it will come with a quad rear camera setup, the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC, and a 4,000mAh battery, among other details. As of now, the company has not shared any information on Honor V40 and there is no launch date for it either.

Honor V40 specifications (expected)

According to Chinese publication MyDrivers, Honor V40 is expected to run Magic UI 4.0, based on Android 10. It may feature a 6.72-inch OLED display with 2,676x1,236 pixels resolution. It is expected to come with 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, Honor V40 could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC that will enable 5G. The phone may come with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and have two UFS 2.1 storage options – 128GB and 256GB, that can be expanded via a microSD card.

In terms of optics, Honor V40 is expected to come with a quad rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel or a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, the phone may feature a dual camera setup with a 32-megapixel and a 16-megapixel sensor.

Honor V40 is expected to come with a 4,000mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging and 45W fast wireless charging. It may have a USB Type-C port and measure 163.32x74.08x7.85mm.

Speaking of the charging speed, Honor V40 has reportedly received TUV Rheinland certification for its wireless charging, according to a tipster on Weibo. The TUV Rheinland listing belongs to Honor V40 and shows support for 50W fast wireless charging. However, a schematic does mention that it can achieve a maximum of 45W.

Honor has not officially shared any information on the launch of the Honor V40. It was earlier believed that the phone will be released in November 2020 but when that did not happen, reports claimed that it will launch in December 2020 instead.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: honor, Honor V40, Honor V40 Specifications
