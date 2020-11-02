Honor V40 Series may be launched in December and ahead of its alleged debut, the specifications of the smartphone have tipped on Twitter. The tipster shared information about the key hardware of the handset. According to the tipster, the Honor V40 series will have two models — V40 Pro and V40 Pro+. The phone may feature a curved display, with 120Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, the phone is said to sport a dual camera setup at the front inside a pill-shaped cutout.

Honor V40 series launch

According to a tweet by tipster Teme, the Honor V40 series will be launched in December, unlike a previous claim by another tipster who said that the phone will debut in November. The earlier tip was that since Honor V30 and Honor V30 Pro smartphones were launched in November last year, speculations was that the Chinese technology giant could follow a similar launch schedule this year with Honor V40. There is no official word on the launch yet.

Honor V40 series specifications (rumoured)

The latest posts on Twitter shared key specifications of the Honor V40 series claiming that there will be two smartphones in the series — V40 Pro and V40 Pro+. According to the tipster, both the smartphones may feature a 6.72-inch full-HD+ curved display with 120Hz refresh rate. One of the significant changes mentioned in the tweet is the core power under the hood. The Honor V40 Pro will allegedly have MediaTek's Dimensity 1000+ SoC, and the Honor V40 Pro+ is said to have Huawei's Kirin 9000 SoC.

When it comes to photography, the Honor V40 series is said to come equipped with a Sony IMX700 RYYB 50-megapixel main sensor. There is no information on the number of cameras on the back, so as of now we don't have any hints on whether the phone will have either a triple or a quad rear camera setup. On the front, however, the phone is expected to feature a dual-camera setup situated in a pill-shaped cutout in the display.

In the charging department, the Honor V40 series could feature 66W SuperCharge charging technology and 40W wireless charging as well. A previous report had also mentioned about the 66W charging support with the rumoured upcoming series.

