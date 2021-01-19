Honor V40 price has surfaced online ahead of its launch. As per an online vender inventory listing, the 8GB + 128GB storage variant of Honor V40 is expected to be priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,000) in China. The smartphone has also received Bluetooth SIG certification ahead of its launch, as per a report. It was spotted on the certification website with the model number YOK-AN10. Honor V40 is set to launch and go on sale on January 22 in China.

The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of Honor V40 could be priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,000), as per an inventory listing by a smartphone vendor, spotted by a Chinese publication. The smartphone was scheduled to launch on January 18 but Honor postponed the launch date to January 22, citing conference venue and equipment-related issues as the reason. Honor V40 is now set to launch at 10 am (7:30 am IST) on January 22 and go on sale at 12pm noon (9:30am IST) on the same day.

Ahead of its launch, Honor V40 has also been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification website as per a report by 91Mobiles, confirming that the smartphone will have Bluetooth 5.1. While the certification doesn't reveal anything else, possible key specifications and details about Honor V40 have already surfaced online.

Honor V40 specifications (expected)

Honor V40 is likely to feature a 6.72-inch OLED display (2,676x1,236 pixels) and run on Android 10-based Magic UI 4.0. The display could have curved edges and the upper-left corner of the screen may have a pill-shaped cutout. As per a poster shared by Honor, the phone will be offered in black, blue, peach, and silver colour variants.

It is expected to have a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor. At the front, Honor V40 could have a dual selfie camera setup with a 32-megapixel primary and a 16-megapixel secondary sensor. Under the hood, Honor V40 could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC. The phone will likely support 66W wired and 55W wireless charging.

Honor's upcoming smartphone has also been listed on a Chinese online retailer, where it is up for reservations. The renders visible there show that it will have a rectangular-shaped camera module, laser autofocus, and LED flash. Honor V40 will also be equipped with GPU Turbo X acceleration engine for gaming. Honor hasn't confirmed any further specifications of the upcoming smartphone.

