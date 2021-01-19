Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Honor V40 Price Surfaces Online Ahead of January 22 Launch, Receives Bluetooth Certification: Reports

Honor V40 Price Surfaces Online Ahead of January 22 Launch, Receives Bluetooth Certification: Reports

Honor V40 will support Bluetooth 5.1.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 19 January 2021 13:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Honor V40 Price Surfaces Online Ahead of January 22 Launch, Receives Bluetooth Certification: Reports

Photo Credit: Suning.com

Honor V40 is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC

Highlights
  • The 8GB + 128GB variant may be priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,000)
  • Honor V40 has received Bluetooth SIG certification, as per a report
  • Honor V40 will launch and go on sale starting January 22 in China

Honor V40 price has surfaced online ahead of its launch. As per an online vender inventory listing, the 8GB + 128GB storage variant of Honor V40 is expected to be priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,000) in China. The smartphone has also received Bluetooth SIG certification ahead of its launch, as per a report. It was spotted on the certification website with the model number YOK-AN10. Honor V40 is set to launch and go on sale on January 22 in China.

The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of Honor V40 could be priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,000), as per an inventory listing by a smartphone vendor, spotted by a Chinese publication. The smartphone was scheduled to launch on January 18 but Honor postponed the launch date to January 22, citing conference venue and equipment-related issues as the reason. Honor V40 is now set to launch at 10 am (7:30 am IST) on January 22 and go on sale at 12pm noon (9:30am IST) on the same day.

Ahead of its launch, Honor V40 has also been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification website as per a report by 91Mobiles, confirming that the smartphone will have Bluetooth 5.1. While the certification doesn't reveal anything else, possible key specifications and details about Honor V40 have already surfaced online.

Honor V40 specifications (expected)

Honor V40 is likely to feature a 6.72-inch OLED display (2,676x1,236 pixels) and run on Android 10-based Magic UI 4.0. The display could have curved edges and the upper-left corner of the screen may have a pill-shaped cutout. As per a poster shared by Honor, the phone will be offered in black, blue, peach, and silver colour variants.

It is expected to have a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor. At the front, Honor V40 could have a dual selfie camera setup with a 32-megapixel primary and a 16-megapixel secondary sensor. Under the hood, Honor V40 could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC. The phone will likely support 66W wired and 55W wireless charging.

Honor's upcoming smartphone has also been listed on a Chinese online retailer, where it is up for reservations. The renders visible there show that it will have a rectangular-shaped camera module, laser autofocus, and LED flash. Honor V40 will also be equipped with GPU Turbo X acceleration engine for gaming. Honor hasn't confirmed any further specifications of the upcoming smartphone.

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Honor V40, Honor V40 Price, Honor V40 Specifications, Honor
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Beyerdynamic TYGR 300 R Gaming Headphones With Open-Back Design Launched in India

Related Stories

Honor V40 Price Surfaces Online Ahead of January 22 Launch, Receives Bluetooth Certification: Reports
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nord N10 Is the First OnePlus Phone to Get January Android Security Patch
  2. Mi Notebook 14 (IC) Laptop With 10th Gen Intel Core CPU Launched in India
  3. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Goes Live: Best Deals and Offers Today
  4. Skullcandy Takes on OnePlus Buds Z With Jib True TWS Earbuds
  5. Google Play Store Introduces New Icons That Show Trending Apps
  6. Redmi K40 Battery Life Teased to Last Over a Day by Xiaomi Executive
  7. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Review
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Price, Specifications Tipped
  9. Realme C12 4GB RAM + 64GB Storage Model Launched in India
  10. Vivo Y31 Posters Tip Key Specifications, Tipped to Launch in India Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Acer True Wireless Stereo Earbuds Launched in India Starting at Rs. 2,999
  2. Nokia 5.4, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 Start Receiving Android Security Patch: Report
  3. Mi Notebook 14 (IC) Laptop With 10th Gen Intel Core Processor Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Honor V40 Price Surfaces Online Ahead of January 22 Launch, Receives Bluetooth Certification: Reports
  5. Beyerdynamic TYGR 300 R Gaming Headphones With Open-Back Design Launched in India
  6. Realme C21 Tipped to Launch Soon, Spotted on Indonesian Telecom Certification Site
  7. Twitter, Periscope, Pinterest Face Advertising Ban in Turkey
  8. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Get First Update With Hearing Enhancements: Report
  9. Google Play Store Introduces New Icons That Show Trending Apps
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Price, Specifications Tipped; May Launch in June or July
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com