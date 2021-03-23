Honor V40 Lite Luxury Edition has been launched in China on Tuesday. The new smartphone adds to the Honor V40 series that currently includes the Honor V40 5G launched in January. The Honor V40 Lite Luxury Edition is a toned-down version of the vanilla Honor V40 and comes with a quad rear camera setup. It is available in two RAM and storage configurations and three colour options. The Honor V40 Lite Luxury Edition, like the Honor V40, has a curved display but runs on Android 10 out of the box.

Honor V40 Lite Luxury Edition price

The Honor V40 Lite Luxury Edition is priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 33,400) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration and CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 37,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. The phone is offered in Blue Water Emerald, Magic Night Black, and Titanium Empty Silver (translated) colours. It is up for pre-booking on the Honor online store in China and will go on sale starting March 27.

As of now, there is no information on the international availability of the Honor V40 Lite Luxury Edition.

Honor V40 Lite Luxury Edition specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor V40 Lite Luxury Edition runs Android 10 with Magic UI 4.0 on top. It features a 6.57-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC and 8GB of RAM. It comes with up to 256GB of onboard storage.

In terms of optics, the Honor V40 Lite Luxury Edition comes with a quad rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.4 lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.0 lens housed in a central hole-punch cutout.

Connectivity options on the Honor V40 Lite Luxury Edition include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors onboard include ambient light sensor, gravity sensor, proximity sensor, gyroscope, compass, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The Honor V40 Lite Luxury Edition packs a 3,800mAh battery and supports 66W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 160.12x74.1x7.64mm and weighs 169 grams.

