Honor V40 Lite Luxury Edition comes with a 6.57-inch curved OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 23 March 2021 18:07 IST
Honor V40 Lite Luxury Edition has a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Honor V40 Lite Luxury Edition has a 3,800mAh battery
  • The phone comes with a 240Hz touch sampling rate
  • Honor V40 Lite Luxury Edition runs on Android 10

Honor V40 Lite Luxury Edition has been launched in China on Tuesday. The new smartphone adds to the Honor V40 series that currently includes the Honor V40 5G launched in January. The Honor V40 Lite Luxury Edition is a toned-down version of the vanilla Honor V40 and comes with a quad rear camera setup. It is available in two RAM and storage configurations and three colour options. The Honor V40 Lite Luxury Edition, like the Honor V40, has a curved display but runs on Android 10 out of the box.

Honor V40 Lite Luxury Edition price

The Honor V40 Lite Luxury Edition is priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 33,400) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration and CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 37,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. The phone is offered in Blue Water Emerald, Magic Night Black, and Titanium Empty Silver (translated) colours. It is up for pre-booking on the Honor online store in China and will go on sale starting March 27.

As of now, there is no information on the international availability of the Honor V40 Lite Luxury Edition.

Honor V40 Lite Luxury Edition specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor V40 Lite Luxury Edition runs Android 10 with Magic UI 4.0 on top. It features a 6.57-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC and 8GB of RAM. It comes with up to 256GB of onboard storage.

In terms of optics, the Honor V40 Lite Luxury Edition comes with a quad rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.4 lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.0 lens housed in a central hole-punch cutout.

Connectivity options on the Honor V40 Lite Luxury Edition include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors onboard include ambient light sensor, gravity sensor, proximity sensor, gyroscope, compass, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The Honor V40 Lite Luxury Edition packs a 3,800mAh battery and supports 66W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 160.12x74.1x7.64mm and weighs 169 grams.

Has the Redmi Note 10 Series raised the bar in the budget phone market in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Display 6.57-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 800U
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3800mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Further reading: Honor V40 Lite Luxury Edition, Honor V40 Lite Luxury Edition price, Honor V40 Lite Luxury Edition Specifications, Honor
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Spotify Home Screen Now Showing Recently Played, Podcasts, and Discover With Latest Update

