Honor V40 Lite Luxury Edition Launch Set for March 23, Key Specifications Leak Online

Honor V40 Lite Luxury Edition is teased to have a quad camera setup at the back.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 17 March 2021 15:25 IST
Honor V40 Lite Luxury Edition is tipped to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC

Highlights
  • Honor V40 Lite Luxury Edition may pack a 3,800mAh battery
  • The phone is tipped to have a 64-megapixel primary camera
  • Honor V40 Lite Luxury Edition to feature a 6.57-inch full-HD+ display

Honor V40 Lite Luxury Edition is all set to launch in China on March 23. The company has taken to Weibo to announce the launch of the phone and has even shared official renders revealing design details. The Honor V40 Lite Luxury Edition will come in Green and Silver hues and come with a hole-punch display with the cut out placed in the top centre. It has curved edges on the sides and a quad camera setup at the back as well. Honor V40 Lite Luxury Edition key specifications have also leaked online ahead of the launch.

The company has announced that the Honor V40 Lite Luxury Edition will launch on March 23 in China. The video teaser reveals the design of the phone and the quad camera setup at the back is inside a capsule-like module with one large sensor and three small sensors. The sides of the display are curved and there's a slight chin at the bottom. The phone is listed for reservation on several online sites like JD.com, and even the official online store.

Honor V40 Lite Luxury Edition specifications (expected)

While specifications of the Honor V40 Lite Luxury Edition have not been revealed, tipster Digital Chat Station has shared key details ahead of launch. The phone is tipped to feature a 6.57-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) hole-punch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a 10-bit colour depth. It is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC.

As for the cameras, the Honor V40 Lite Luxury Edition quad camera setup is reported to feature a 64-megapixel large primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and two additional 2-megapixel sensors. The Honor V40 Lite is tipped to pack a 3,800mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. The phone is expected to measure 160.12x74.1x7.64mm in dimensions and weigh about 169 grams. Honor should reveal the price and availability of the phone at the launch event on March 23.

Honor V40 Lite Luxury Edition

Honor V40 Lite Luxury Edition

Display 6.57-inch
Front Camera Yes
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 3800mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
