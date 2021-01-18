Technology News
  Honor V40 Launch Postponed to January 22, Official Renders, Hands on Images Surface Online

Honor V40 Launch Postponed to January 22, Official Renders, Hands-on Images Surface Online

Honor teased a graphics acceleration feature that Honor V40 may feature.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 18 January 2021 15:55 IST
Honor V40 Launch Postponed to January 22, Official Renders, Hands-on Images Surface Online

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Honor

Honor V40's display has curved edges

Highlights
  • Honor V40 will go on sale on January 22 12pm noon (9:30am IST)
  • It will likely be available in black, blue, silver, and peach colours
  • Honor V40 has a rectangular-shaped camera module

Honor V40's launch date has been postponed to January 22. The smartphone was supposed to launch on January 18 but Honor took to Weibo to announce that the phone will launch and go on sale on Friday, January 22 instead. Ahead of the launch, Honor V40 has been listed on a Chinese retailer site where it is now up for reservations. The listings reveal official renders of the upcoming phone. The poster shared by Honor shows the phone in black, blue, silver, and peach colour variants.

The company announced through a Weibo post that Honor V40 will be launched on January 22 instead of January 18, citing conference venue and equipment related issues as the reason for the delay. The smartphone will launch on January 22 at 10am local time (7:30 am IST) in China and go on sale 12pm noon (9:30am IST) on the same day.

Honor V40 has been listed on Suning, a Chinese online retailer. The renders uploaded on the listing page of the phone confirm that it has a rectangular-shaped camera module with a triple rear camera setup, laser autofocus, and LED flash. The display has curved edges and the upper-left corner of the screen has a pill-shaped cutout.

The smartphone is expected to have a 6.72-inch OLED display and run on Android 10-based UI 4.0. Honor V40 could have a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a dual selfie camera setup with 32-megapixel primary and 16-megapixel secondary sensors.

Besides that, hands-on images of Honor V40 have also been leaked ahead of its launch. Honor V40's new graphics acceleration engine, dubbed the GPU Turbo X, was also shared by the company via Weibo, as per a report. The video shared by Honor teases the graphics acceleration feature that the phone will boast of. This feature is likely to improve the mobile gaming experience on Honor V40.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Honor V40, Honor V40 launch, Honor V40 Specifications, Honor
Don't Join WhatsApp, Use a Different App if Terms Not Acceptable, Says Delhi High Court

