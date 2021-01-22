Honor V40 5G has been launched in China as the latest smartphone offering by the company. The phone comes with a rectangular-shaped rear camera module that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It comes with dual selfie cameras and a unique gradient design on the back panel in different shades. Honor V40 5G is a successor to the Honor V30 series that was launched in 2019. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC and packs a modest 4,200mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging.

Honor V40 5G price, sale

Honor V40 5G is priced at CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 40,600) in China for the base 8GB + 128GB storage model and CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,100) for the 8GB + 256GB storage variant. The phone comes in Magic Night Black, Rose Gold, and Titanium Silver colour options. It will go on sale in China starting today.

Honor V40 5G specifications

Honor V40 5G runs on Magic UI 4.0, based on Android 11. It features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,236x2,676 pixels) OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10 support, and 80-degree curved edges. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Honor V40 5G has a multiple camera setup at the back and front. On the back, the phone includes a 50-megapixel primary camera (1/1.56-inch large sensor), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a laser autofocus sensor. This comes with LED flash support. The dual selfie camera setup integrated in the pill-shaped cutout on the display includes a 16-megapixel main camera, and a Time of Flight (ToF) lens for depth information.

As mentioned, Honor V40 5G has a 4,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. There's also 50W wireless charging support. It has an in-display fingerprint scanner and stereo speakers.

