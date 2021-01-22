Technology News
  Honor V40 5G With Dimensity 1000+ SoC, Dual Selfie Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor V40 5G With Dimensity 1000+ SoC, Dual Selfie Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor V40 5G features a large 6.72-inch hole-punch OLED display.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 22 January 2021 13:37 IST
Honor V40 5G packs a 4,000mAh battery with 66W fast wired charging

Honor V40 5G packs a 4,000mAh battery with 66W fast wired charging

Highlights
  • Honor V40 5G has a 50-megapixel primary rear camera
  • The phone’s display offers 120Hz refresh rate
  • Honor V40 5G comes in three colour options

Honor V40 5G has been launched in China as the latest smartphone offering by the company. The phone comes with a rectangular-shaped rear camera module that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It comes with dual selfie cameras and a unique gradient design on the back panel in different shades. Honor V40 5G is a successor to the Honor V30 series that was launched in 2019. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC and packs a modest 4,200mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging.

Honor V40 5G price, sale

Honor V40 5G is priced at CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 40,600) in China for the base 8GB + 128GB storage model and CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,100) for the 8GB + 256GB storage variant. The phone comes in Magic Night Black, Rose Gold, and Titanium Silver colour options. It will go on sale in China starting today.

Honor V40 5G specifications

Honor V40 5G runs on Magic UI 4.0, based on Android 11. It features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,236x2,676 pixels) OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10 support, and 80-degree curved edges. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Honor V40 5G has a multiple camera setup at the back and front. On the back, the phone includes a 50-megapixel primary camera (1/1.56-inch large sensor), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a laser autofocus sensor. This comes with LED flash support. The dual selfie camera setup integrated in the pill-shaped cutout on the display includes a 16-megapixel main camera, and a Time of Flight (ToF) lens for depth information.

As mentioned, Honor V40 5G has a 4,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. There's also 50W wireless charging support. It has an in-display fingerprint scanner and stereo speakers.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Honor V40 5G

Honor V40 5G

Display 6.72-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1000+
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1,236x2676 pixels
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Honor V40 5G With Dimensity 1000+ SoC, Dual Selfie Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
