Honor V30 Video Teaser Tips Triple Rear Cameras, Executive Shares Camera Sample

Honor V30 with a dual camera hole-punch is set to be launched in China on November 26.

By | Updated: 14 November 2019 12:26 IST
Honor V30 Video Teaser Tips Triple Rear Cameras, Executive Shares Camera Sample

Photo Credit: YouTube / Sparrow News

Honor V30 is tipped to pack a 60-megapixel main camera

Highlights
  • Honor V30 teaser shows a vertically-oriented triple rear camera setup
  • The upcoming flagship phone will support dual-mode 5G connectivity
  • Unsurprisingly, EXIF data has been removed from Honor V30’s camera sample

Honor V30 is all set to go official on November 26 in China, and being the flagship smartphone of Huawei's Honor subsidiary, it is expected to come loaded with top-of-the-line hardware and some interesting features. Ahead of the phone's debut, Honor has released a couple of video teasers, one of which indicates that the Honor V30 will pack triple rear cameras. Additionally, the Vice President of Honor's business division has shared a camera sample of the Honor V30 to drum up some hype for the phone, which is tipped to pack a 60-megapixel main camera.

Starting with the video teasers, the first one shows the close-up of a phone's camera module that houses three lenses and an LED flash. The vertical orientation of the camera sensors and the shape of the camera module is quite similar to what we recently saw on the Samsung Galaxy M30s. You can see the Honor V30's camera module for a split second in the teaser video below at the 0:04 second mark.

 

The latest teaser lends some credibility to previous leaks claiming that the Honor V30 will come equipped with a triple rear camera setup that will be highlighted by a 60-megapixel primary sensor. It is tipped to draw power from the in-house Kirin 990 SoC and will pack a 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W SuperCharge support. Moreover, Honor has already confirmed that the phone will support dual-mode NSA and SA 5G connectivity protocols.

Honor has also given us a glimpse of how the Honor V30 will look, thanks to posters that show the phone sporting a full-screen design with minimal bezels and a pill-shaped hole-punch on the upper left corner that will house dual selfie cameras. As for the Honor V30 camera sample shared by the Vice President of Honor's Business division on Weibo, it shows good colour reproduction and crisp details. And unsurprisingly, the EXIF data has been wiped out, so we couldn't extract any useful information such as megapixel count, aperture, or focal length from it. We'll get to know more about the Honor V30 at its launch event on November 26 in China.

Further reading: Honor, Honor V30
Honor V30 Video Teaser Tips Triple Rear Cameras, Executive Shares Camera Sample
