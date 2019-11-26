Honor has launched two 5G-ready flagship smartphones earlier today – Honor V30 and Honor V30 Pro. Both the Honor V30-series phones are powered by the Kirin 990 SoC and come equipped with triple rear cameras with a 40-megapixel main sensor. The Honor V30 and V30 Pro both sport a hole-punch design with dual selfie cameras and come equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. Both the phones support dual-mode 5G connectivity and support 40W fast charging technology that is claimed to charge the phone from 0-70 percent in a just half an hour. As expected looking at past launches in the Honor V-series, the Honor V30 and Honor V30 Pro will be launched as Honor View 30 and Honor View 30 Pro in markets outside of China, the company confirmed in a press release.

Honor V30, Honor V30 Pro price and availability

The Honor V30 is priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 33,000) for the 6GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 128GB model carries a price tag of CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 37,000). Pre-orders for the Honor V30 are now live, and its first sale will be conducted on December 5 in China.

Honor V30 Pro carries a price tag of CNY 3,899 (roughly Rs. 39,000) for the base 8GB + 128GB variant, while the phone's 8GB + 256GB variant will set buyers back by CNY 4,199 (roughly Rs. 42,000). Pre-orders for the Honor V30 Pro will kick off on December 5, while the first sale will go live on December 12 China.

The Honor V30 and V30 Pro both come in Icelandic Fantasy, Phantom Star River, Charm Starfish Blue, and Twilight Orange colour options. However, there is no word regarding the availability of Honor V30 and V30 Pro in other markets, including India, beyond the fact they will be branded Honor View 30 and Honor View 30 Pro.

Honor V30, Honor V30 Pro specifications

The Honor V30 and its Pro variant share a lot of internal specifications and their design is also quite similar. Both the phones come in identical colour options with a glossy finish, feature a similar camera module design and sport a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor V30 and Honor V30 Pro run Android 10 with Magic UI 3.0.1 skin on top.

The Honor V30 Pro also brings support for 27W wireless charging

Honor V30 and its Pro sibling feature a 6.57-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) display with 91.46 percent screen-to-body ratio and 400ppi pixel density. The two phones are powered by the in-house Kirin 990 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Both the phones feature a triple rear camera setup and dual selfie camera housed in a hole-punch.

The Honor V30 packs a 40-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture, assisted by an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with an f/2.4 lens. The Honor V30 Pro also packs a 40-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter with an f/2.4 lens, but it is assisted by a more powerful 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture. Both the phones feature a 32-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture paired with an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with an f/2.2 aperture.

Both the Honor V30 and V30 Pro pack up to 256GB of inbuilt storage, but it is not expandable any further. Connectivity options on the two phones include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GLONASS, BeiDou, GPS/A-GPS, and NFC. Sensors packed inside the two phones include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor authentication.

The Honor V30 packs a 4,200mAh battery, while the Honor V30 Pro comes equipped with a smaller 4,100mAh battery. Both phones support 40W fast charging, but the Honor V30 Pro also offers support for 27W wireless fast charging. Dimensions of the Honor V30 Pro are 162.7x75.8x8.8 and it tips the scales are 206 grams.