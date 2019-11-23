Honor V30 and Honor V30 Pro are set to launch in China on Tuesday, November 26. But just days ahead of their formal launch, Huawei sub-brand Honor has confirmed that both new smartphones will come with HiSilicon Kirin 990 SoC and support 5G connectivity. Key specifications of the Honor V30 and Honor V30 Pro have also surfaced online to suggest what Honor has planned for the market this time. Additionally, the price of the Honor V30 has been leaked. Benchmark source AnTuTu has also suggested some of the major highlights of the Honor V30 Pro that is likely to come as the company's top-of-the-line hardware.

The official Weibo account of Honor has released a teaser video to confirm the presence of HiSilicon Kirin 990 on the Honor V30 and Honor V30 Pro. The new chipset comes with 5G support to deliver newer experiences.

Aside from the teaser released by the company, a tipster from China has leaked an image suggesting the initial price tag of the Honor V30. The image shows that the smartphone will go on sale at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 51,000).

Honor V30 price in China has been spotted ahead of launch

Photo Credit: Weibo

Further, the smartphone is said to have a Matrix Camera feature as well as various artificial intelligence (AI) based tweaks.

Honor V30, Honor V30 Pro specifications (rumoured)

Ahead of the official launch, the specifications of the Honor V30 and Honor V30 Pro have been leaked on Weibo. Both Honor V30-series phones are said to have a 6.57-inch IPS display along with 91.46 percent screen-to-body ratio, 40-megapixel Sony IMX600 primary sensor, and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a telephoto lens. On the distinct part, the Honor V30 would have an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with a wide-angle lens, while the Honor V30 Pro is rumoured to include a 12-megapixel sensor along with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The smartphones would also have a 4-megapixel camera.

Honor is said to provide two storage variants of both new smartphones. The Honor V30 will have 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage as the two options, while the Honor V30 Pro would have 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration options. Both smartphones are also said to have liquid cooling, 40W fast charging support, and side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Further, the Honor V30 Pro would support 27W wireless charging and 7.5W reverse wireless charging. The Honor V30 is said to include a 4,200mAh battery, while the Honor V30 Pro may have a 4,100mAh battery.

In terms of colour options, the Honor V30 models could come in Icelandic Fantasy, Magic Night Star River, Charm Star Blue, and Twilight Orange colours.

AnTuTu site has also detailed an Honor phone carrying model number OXF-AN10. It is believed to be the Honor V30 Pro. The listing on the benchmark site suggests that the phone runs Android 10 out-of-the-box and includes a display panel with full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio.

Honor phone on benchmark listing appears to run Android 10 out-of-the-box

Photo Credit: AnTuTu

The AnTuTu listing also corroborates what has been reported by the Chinese tipster by mentioning a 40-megapixel primary shooter and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Further, the phone that has been benchmarked on AnTuTu has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

Earlier this week, the Honor phone carrying the same OXF-AN10 model number was spotted on Geekbench. That revelation highlighted Android 10 support on the new model.

Since Honor is launching the Honor V30 at an event in Beijing on the coming Tuesday, we can expect some fresh rumours surfacing on the Web in the coming days.