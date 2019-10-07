Technology News
loading

Honor V30, V30 Pro Leak Tips 60-Megapixel Rear Camera, Kirin 990 SoC, Hole-Punch Display

Honor V30 Pro will be powered by the Kirin 990 5G processor.

By | Updated: 7 October 2019 13:03 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Honor V30, V30 Pro Leak Tips 60-Megapixel Rear Camera, Kirin 990 SoC, Hole-Punch Display

Photo Credit: Twitter / @RODENT950

Honor V30 will reportedly draw power from the in-house Kirin 990 SoC

Highlights
  • Honor V30 will reportedly feature triple rear cameras
  • It is tipped to pack an LCD display and a 4,000mAh battery
  • Honor V30 might sport quad rear cameras and an OLED display

Honor recently revealed that its upcoming Honor V30 series phones will be powered by the in-house Kirin 990 5G chipset. A new leak suggests that Huawei's Honor subsidiary might soon launch not just one, but two Honor V30 series phones – the standard Honor V30 and the Honor V30 Pro. Additionally, some of the key specifications the Honor V30 and the Honor V30 Pro have also surfaced online. However, there is no word as to when the two Honor V30 series phones will officially be launched.

As per a tweet by tipster Teme (@RODENT950), Honor is all set to launch two flagship phones - Honor V30 and Honor V30 Pro. The tipster also shared an image depicting the Honor V30, which appears to have a full-screen display with thin bezels and a hole-punch front camera situated in the upper left corner. The design of the Honor V30's front face is quite similar to that of the Honor 20. The tweet mentions that the Honor V30 will be powered by the Kirin 990 SoC, but this appears to be the 4G-only variant of Huawei's in-house flagship chipset.

The Honor V30 Pro, on the other hand, will be powered by the Kirin 990 5G SoC, something that was officially confirmed last month. As for the leaked specifications, the Huawei V30 will feature an LCD display with a single punch-hole front camera. The phone will reportedly sport a 60-megapixel rear camera that will be part of a triple rear camera system. Moreover, it is tipped to come equipped with a 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W SuperCharge support.

As for the more powerful Honor V30 Pro, it is tipped to sport a quad rear camera setup that will include a 60-megapixel main sensor. The upcoming Honor flagship is touted to feature an AMOLED display with dual punch-hole selfie cameras. It will reportedly come equipped with a larger 4,200mAh battery with faster 40W SuperCharge support. Moreover, the Honor V30 Pro is also claimed to offer support for 15W wireless charging.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor, Honor V30, Honor V30 Pro
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Telecom Vendors Ask Prasad to Make BSNL Pay Rs. 3,000 Crores Dues
Honor V30, V30 Pro Leak Tips 60-Megapixel Rear Camera, Kirin 990 SoC, Hole-Punch Display
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL Price Leaked Ahead of Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy Fold, Redmi 8, and More Tech News This Week
  3. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: What to Expect This Year
  4. Mi Band 5 Global Variant to Launch With NFC Support: Report
  5. As Oyo Booms, Some Hotels Cry Foul and Check Out
  6. Realme XT Goes on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com
  7. Realme X2 Pro Will Sport Dual Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos Audio
  8. OnePlus 7T Pro India Launch Teasers Posted by OnePlus, Amazon
  9. Jio Phone to Get Special Price of Rs. 699 for the Festive Season
  10. Joker Sets October Box Office Record With $234 Million Opening Weekend
#Latest Stories
  1. HP Pavilion X360 With Built-in Alexa Support Launched in India, Priced Starting Rs. 45,990
  2. Honor V30, V30 Pro Leak Tips 60-Megapixel Rear Camera, Kirin 990 SoC, Hole-Punch Display
  3. Telecom Vendors Ask Prasad to Make BSNL Pay Rs. 3,000 Crores Dues
  4. As Oyo Booms, Some Hotels Cry Foul and Check Out
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019: Celebration Special Sale Announced - Here's What You Can Expect
  6. Realme XT Goes on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Offers, Specifications
  7. Joker Box Office: $234 Million Opening Weekend Sets All-Time October Global Record
  8. Mr. Robot Season 4, Episode 1 to Air Tonight on Colors Infinity in India
  9. Mi Band 5 Global Variant to Launch With NFC Support: Report
  10. The Walking Dead Season 10, Episode 1 Now Streaming on Hotstar in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.