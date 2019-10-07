Honor recently revealed that its upcoming Honor V30 series phones will be powered by the in-house Kirin 990 5G chipset. A new leak suggests that Huawei's Honor subsidiary might soon launch not just one, but two Honor V30 series phones – the standard Honor V30 and the Honor V30 Pro. Additionally, some of the key specifications the Honor V30 and the Honor V30 Pro have also surfaced online. However, there is no word as to when the two Honor V30 series phones will officially be launched.

As per a tweet by tipster Teme (@RODENT950), Honor is all set to launch two flagship phones - Honor V30 and Honor V30 Pro. The tipster also shared an image depicting the Honor V30, which appears to have a full-screen display with thin bezels and a hole-punch front camera situated in the upper left corner. The design of the Honor V30's front face is quite similar to that of the Honor 20. The tweet mentions that the Honor V30 will be powered by the Kirin 990 SoC, but this appears to be the 4G-only variant of Huawei's in-house flagship chipset.

The Honor V30 Pro, on the other hand, will be powered by the Kirin 990 5G SoC, something that was officially confirmed last month. As for the leaked specifications, the Huawei V30 will feature an LCD display with a single punch-hole front camera. The phone will reportedly sport a 60-megapixel rear camera that will be part of a triple rear camera system. Moreover, it is tipped to come equipped with a 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W SuperCharge support.

As for the more powerful Honor V30 Pro, it is tipped to sport a quad rear camera setup that will include a 60-megapixel main sensor. The upcoming Honor flagship is touted to feature an AMOLED display with dual punch-hole selfie cameras. It will reportedly come equipped with a larger 4,200mAh battery with faster 40W SuperCharge support. Moreover, the Honor V30 Pro is also claimed to offer support for 15W wireless charging.