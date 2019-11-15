Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Honor V30 Teaser Video Reiterates Dual Hole Punch Display, Honor V30 Pro With Quad Cameras Leaked in Renders

Honor V30 Teaser Video Reiterates Dual Hole-Punch Display, Honor V30 Pro With Quad Cameras Leaked in Renders

Honor V30 Aston Martin edition may also launch at the November 26 event.

By | Updated: 15 November 2019 14:22 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Honor V30 Teaser Video Reiterates Dual Hole-Punch Display, Honor V30 Pro With Quad Cameras Leaked in Renders

Photo Credit: Weibo, SlashLeaks

Honor V30 Pro back panel render (left), Honor V30 x Aston Martin poster (right) leaks

Highlights
  • Honor V30 x Aston Martin poster has also leaked online
  • Honor V30 is set to sport a dual hole-punch display
  • The Honor V30 Pro variant is also expected to be launched

Honor V30 is all set to launch on November 26, and the phone has been teased on several occasions running up to the launch. The latest teaser video is out on Weibo, and it shows off the dual-hole punch display on the Honor V30. Separately, the back panel render has also leaked online, and it seems to possibly be of the Honor V30 Pro variant. Lastly, a poster has also surfaced online suggesting that an Honor V30 Aston Martin Edition may also be in the offing.

Starting with the video teaser on Weibo, the Honor V30 teaser video has the Chinese actor Huang Jingyu showing off his hectic routine. In one of the shots, he is seen holding the Honor V30 in his hand, revealing the dual hole-punch display up front. The phone has already been confirmed to sport a dual selfie camera in a hole-punch display format, with the cutouts placed on the top left edge.

Separately, a new image leak of the Honor V30 series has been spotted on Weibo, and it only shows the back panel of the phone. The phone is seen to sport a quad camera setup with three sensors sitting vertically in a line, one below the other, and one sensor sitting on the side, right above the flash. The Honor V30 was recently teased to sport a triple rear camera setup in a teaser video, therefore this quad camera setup could be on the Honor V30 Pro. The Honor V30 Pro variant has leaked in the past as well, and it is expected to sport a 60-megapixel main camera.

Lastly, Slashleaks has posted a Honor V30 x Aston Martin poster, indicating an imminent arrival of the Honor V30 Aston Martin Edition. The poster has both the brand names plastered on top, the smartphone outline at the back, and the Aston Martin car up front. There is no word on whether this variant will launch at the November 26 launch event in China, or at a later date. Vivo has not yet teased the arrival of this variant.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor V30, Honor V30 Teaser, Honor V30 Design, Honor V30 Display, Honor V30 Pro, Honor V30 Aston MArtin, Honor
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Vivo U20 to Feature 5,000mAh Battery With 18W Fast Charging Support, Amazon India Teaser Reveals
Xiaomi's Mijia Sub-Brand Teases an Ebook Reader, Reveals Design Schematics
Honor V30 Teaser Video Reiterates Dual Hole-Punch Display, Honor V30 Pro With Quad Cameras Leaked in Renders
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-2 Sends New Pictures of the Moon's Surface: ISRO
  2. Realme 5s Teaser Reveals November 20 Launch in India, Quad Rear Cameras
  3. WhatsApp Gets a New Look With Redesigned Facebook Logo
  4. Vivo S5 Debuts With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup
  5. Vodafone Idea Posts Record Net Loss, Biggest Yet in Indian Corporate History
  6. Motorola Razr 2019 Pays Homage to Original With 'Retro Razr' Skin
  7. Redmi Note 8 Pro Rumoured to Get Snapdragon 730G SoC Variant
  8. Redmi Note 4 Starts Receiving Its MIUI 11 Stable Update in India
  9. WhatsApp Spotted Working on Blocked Contact Notice, iPhone App Redesign
  10. Motorola Razr Revived as a Foldable Phone With 6.2-Inch Flexible Display
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro With Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC Rumoured to Be in the Works; Redmi K30 Said to Debut in December
  2. Vodafone Idea, Airtel Suffer Losses Totalling Rs. 74,000 Crores on AGR Dues
  3. India Second Only to the US in Requesting Facebook for Users Data
  4. Xiaomi's Mijia Sub-Brand Teases an Ebook Reader, Reveals Design Schematics
  5. Honor V30 Teaser Video Reiterates Dual Hole-Punch Display, Honor V30 Pro With Quad Cameras Leaked in Renders
  6. Vivo U20 to Feature 5,000mAh Battery With 18W Fast Charging Support, Amazon India Teaser Reveals
  7. Flipkart to Collect Plastic Packaging From Doorstep, Pilot Live in Select Cities
  8. Instagram Expands Hidden Likes Test to India, Around the World
  9. Airtel Posts Net Loss on Provisioning for DoT's AGR Dues
  10. Infinix S5 Lite With Hole-Punch Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price in India, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.