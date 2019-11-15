Honor V30 is all set to launch on November 26, and the phone has been teased on several occasions running up to the launch. The latest teaser video is out on Weibo, and it shows off the dual-hole punch display on the Honor V30. Separately, the back panel render has also leaked online, and it seems to possibly be of the Honor V30 Pro variant. Lastly, a poster has also surfaced online suggesting that an Honor V30 Aston Martin Edition may also be in the offing.

Starting with the video teaser on Weibo, the Honor V30 teaser video has the Chinese actor Huang Jingyu showing off his hectic routine. In one of the shots, he is seen holding the Honor V30 in his hand, revealing the dual hole-punch display up front. The phone has already been confirmed to sport a dual selfie camera in a hole-punch display format, with the cutouts placed on the top left edge.

Separately, a new image leak of the Honor V30 series has been spotted on Weibo, and it only shows the back panel of the phone. The phone is seen to sport a quad camera setup with three sensors sitting vertically in a line, one below the other, and one sensor sitting on the side, right above the flash. The Honor V30 was recently teased to sport a triple rear camera setup in a teaser video, therefore this quad camera setup could be on the Honor V30 Pro. The Honor V30 Pro variant has leaked in the past as well, and it is expected to sport a 60-megapixel main camera.

Lastly, Slashleaks has posted a Honor V30 x Aston Martin poster, indicating an imminent arrival of the Honor V30 Aston Martin Edition. The poster has both the brand names plastered on top, the smartphone outline at the back, and the Aston Martin car up front. There is no word on whether this variant will launch at the November 26 launch event in China, or at a later date. Vivo has not yet teased the arrival of this variant.