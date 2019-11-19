Technology News
Honor V30 Alleged Press Renders Show Familiar Punch-Hole Design, Reveal Side-Mounted Fingerprint Sensor

Honor V30 is tipped to pack triple rear cameras with a 60-megapixel main snapper.

Updated: 19 November 2019 14:10 IST
Photo Credit: 90Mobiles

Honor V30 has already been confirmed to launch in a 5G variant as well

Highlights
  • Honor V30’s alleged press images show a hole-punch display
  • The upcoming phone is tipped to come in four colour options
  • It will reportedly draw power from the in-house Kirin 990 SoC

Honor V30 series is all set to go official on November 26, but leaks simply refuse to cease. After leaked renders and official posters popped up on the Internet, alleged press images of the Honor V30 have now surfaced online. The leaked images show the Honor in two colour options and reiterate the phone's hole-punch design with dual selfie cameras. Interestingly, the leaked images show a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the phone. Over at the back, the alleged press images show the familiar triple camera module that we recently saw in a video teaser.

The alleged Honor V30 press images come courtesy of 91Mobiles, and show the phone in royal blue and bright orange colours. As per another leak, the Honor V30 might arrive in white gradient and plain black colour options as well. Talking about the fresh press images allegedly of the Honor V30, they show the phone sporting a side-mounted fingerprint sensor akin to the Honor 20. At the top, one can see the IR blaster, while the USB Type-C port and speaker are located at the bottom.

Notably, the Honor V30 will reportedly miss out on the 3.5mm headphone jack. Over at the front, we see the familiar hole-punch design with dual selfie cameras, something that was officially confirmed via a teaser poster. At the back, the phone can be seen sporting a triple rear camera module that was recently spotted in an official teaser video. Moreover, Honor has earlier confirmed that its next V-series flagship will arrive with dual-mode 5G support.

As for specifications, the Honor V30's triple rear camera setup will include a 60-megapixel primary sensor. It is tipped to come equipped with a 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W SuperCharge support. The upcoming Honor flagship will be powered by the in-house Kirin 990 SoC. At the phone's November 26 launch event, the company is also expected to launch a more powerful variant of the Honor V30, dubbed the Honor V30 Pro, packing quad rear cameras.

Comments

Further reading: Honor, Honor V30, Honor V30 Specifications
