NDTV Gadgets360.com

Honor V20 Case Design Leaks Show Off Its Front and Rear Just Before Launch

, 25 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Honor V20 Case Design Leaks Show Off Its Front and Rear Just Before Launch

Photo Credit: Slashleaks

Highlights

  • The Honor V20 aka View 20 is expected to launch in China on December 26
  • It will feature a hole-punch front camera and up to three rear cameras
  • A leaked case design appears to show the front and rear of the smartphone

Fresh leaks have shown what the front and back of the soon-to-be-launched Honor V20 could look like. The leaked images are meant to show off a transparent case, and full renderings of the front and back of the phone itself can be seen. The Honor V20 will be launched in China on December 26. The same phone will then roll out to international markets under the name Honor View 20, starting with a launch event in Paris, France on January 22. Quite a lot about the design and specifications of this upcoming smartphone is already known, thanks to multiple prior leaks as well as official teasers that Honor itself has put out.

The case design renderings, spotted by Gizmochina.com, are credited to Slashleaks.com user Dimitri12 and are said to have originated from the case manufacturer itself. The front of the phone can clearly be seen, and the most noticeable thing is the hole-punch front camera sticking through the screen. Honor has touted its hole-punch as the smallest and least disruptive in the industry at 4.5mm without a black border, compared to other implementations such as Samsung's.

There are rounded corners and no notch. The render appears to make the purported 6.4-inch full-HD screen's borders look quite narrow. There appear to be no other distinguishing marks on the front of the phone.

As for the rear, a horizontal camera module can clearly be seen. Correlating these visuals with previous leaks and announcements, it appears that there is a primary camera based on Sony's new 48-megapixel IMX586 sensor with large 0.8-micron pixels and optimisations for shooting in low light. Honor has previously shared examples of photos that it says were taken with this camera. Official posters have revealed that 960fps slow-mo video recording will be a feature of this phone.

In addition to a secondary rear camera, the Honor V20 (or Honor View 20) is said to have a secondary camera and flash, as well as a Time-of-Flight 3D depth sensor that could be promoted as a third rear camera. This sensor would help accurately measure distances to help the phone capture depth information for portrait shots and Bokeh effects. The horizontal strip contradicts previous leaks of a purported Honor V20 Maserati special edition with a vertical multi-camera module.

The flagship-grade Honor V20 aka Honor View 20 is widely reported to be powered by the Huawei Hi-Silicon Kirin 980 processor, with eight cores, and manufactured using a 7nm process. The phone has been confirmed to feature a 4000mAh battery and quick charging. Purported benchmark results have appeared online, hinting that this phone could come in variants with 6GB and 8GB of RAM, and storage ranging from 64GB to 256GB. Official teasers have mentioned an “advanced GPS” system.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor, Huawei, Honor V30, Honor V, Honor V20, Honor View 20 launch
Jamshed Avari Jamshed Avari has been working in tech journalism as a writer, editor and reviewer for over eight years. He has reviewed hundreds of products ranging from smartphones and ... More
Moto G7 Power With Snapdragon 625 SoC, Android Pie Spotted on Geekbench
Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017), Galaxy A7 (2017) Start Receiving December 2018 Android Security Patch
Honor V20 Case Design Leaks Show Off Its Front and Rear Just Before Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Apple iPhone X
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Now Scheduled to Get Android Pie in February 2019
  2. Xiaomi Mi Play With Waterdrop Display, Free Monthly Data Launched in China
  3. Xiaomi Poco F1 Gets New Armoured Edition With 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage
  4. Nokia 9 Concept Image Shows Penta-Lens Setup, Glass Back Panel
  5. Fake Apps With Over 50,000 Installations Found on Google Play: Quick Heal
  6. Idea Launches New Rs. 392 Recharge, Revises Rs. 399 Recharge to Rival Jio
  7. Flipkart Sale Offers Discounts on Panasonic, Samsung, Vu & Other LED TVs
  8. Paytm Now Offers Train Ticket Bookings With Zero Additional Charges
  9. The 10 Best Internet Memes of 2018
  10. Poco's Next Smartphone Teased to Launch Soon in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.