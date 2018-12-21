Honor V20 aka Honor View 20 is in the news again, ahead of its official launch on December 26 next week. A steady stream of leaks have been pouring in since the Honor V20 was unveiled at an event in Hong Kong on December 10. The V20 is the first smartphone from Honor with a selfie camera display hole and a 48-megapixel rear camera sensor. The smartphone made an appearance on benchmarking website AnTuTu a couple of days ago, and the company has also been teasing it on Weibo, sharing titbits of information in the run-up to the launch. Now, new posters on Wiebo have now confirmed that it is going to be capable of recording video at 960fps and feature advanced GPS.

Parent company Huawei introduced the ability to record 960fps video with the P20 series of smartphones and has since then carried this feature forward with the recently launched Mate 20 Pro. Advanced GPS debuted with the Mate 20 Pro, and allows for more accurate GPS tracking, especially in cities with tall buildings. As mentioned above, posters on Weibo have revealed that the Honor V20 will also sport these two features.

In countries apart from China, the V20 will be called the Honor View 20, as was the case with last year's Honor View 10, which received an 8/ 10 in our official review. The smartphone will be launched in China on December 26, and the global launch is scheduled for January 22. We mentioned that the Honor V20 aka View 20 is the first smartphone from the brand to sport a display hole and a 48-megapixel camera, but it isn't the first to have been officially launched by its parent company - Huawei launched its Nova 4 smartphone earlier this week.

As mentioned above, Huawei sub-brand Honor announced the V20 at a surprise event in Hong Kong, wherein the company revealed that the phone will be powered by the Kirin 980 SoC, feature a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 camera sensor at the back, and a sport a near bezel-less design with a display hole. An AI feature called Link Turbo was also shown off at event, said to allow simultaneous downloads over Wi-Fi as well as 4G.

The V20's announcement was timed to beat Samsung to the game, which launched its first smartphone with a display hole, the Galaxy A8s, within hours of the event. Since then, official posters have revealed that the smartphone will sport a 4,000mAh battery and a 25-megapixel selfie shooter. A leak on Weibo has also claimed that the smartphone will have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage, apart from running on the HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC. The Honor V20 price is said to be around CNY 3,000 (roughly Rs. 31,300). Its retail box was also spotted in live images.