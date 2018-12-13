Honor V20 aka Honor View 20 was showcased at the phone maker's event held in Hong Kong earlier this week, just before Samsung's unveiling of the Galaxy A8s with its Infinity-O Display. While Honor managed to beat every OEM to become the first to show a phone with a selfie display hole, the official V20 launch is set for December 26 in China, before the global View 20 launch on January 22. The phone has now reportedly emerged on benchmarking website AnTuTu where it appears to have received an impressive score, and aslo Additionally, the Honor V20 has now been listed on a major Chinese e-commerce website with a placeholder price tag. Let's get into the details of the latest Honor V20 developments.

A post on Weibo gives us a look at one of the first live images of the upcoming Honor V20. It shows the frontal design of the smartphone as has been teased by Honor this week. Alongside the live image, it also reveals the supposed AnTuTu listing of the smartphone. The listing shows an impressive score of 291,244. CPU score is listed as 106,755, GPU score is 109,251, UX score is 64,574, and MEM score is 10,664.

The post also claims that the Honor V20 will be powered by the latest 7nm octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS2.1 flash storage. Honor's latest smartphone will run Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box, presumably EMUI 9.0, and its estimated price is said to be around CNY 3,000 (roughly Rs. 31,300).

Yet another post by the same Weibo user has revealed camera samples allegedly shot on the Honor V20. These include macro, landscape, monochrome, and night camera captures said to be clicked on the 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 rear camera sensor of the Honor V20 aka Honor View 20.

Lastly, the Honor V20 has been listed on JD.com in China, but it appears to be a placeholder listing with a generic price tag. It sports a price tag of CNY 9,998 (roughly Rs. 1.04 lakhs) and pre-orders appear to be live. However, there are no details around the actual pricing and availability details of the smartphone. All this, and more, will expectedly be clearer around the December 26 launch. Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for extensive coverage around the Honor V20 launch.