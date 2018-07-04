Honor is all set to revive its Note series of smartphones after skipping a launch last year. The Huawei-owned brand has now confirmed that the Honor Note 10 is coming soon, after two years in development. This smartphone is expected to arrive the company's GPU Turbo technology along with other unannounced features. Honor's premium phablet segment was last updated in August 2016 with the Honor Note 8.

In a post on Weibo by Honor President George Zhao on Wednesday, the Honor Note 10 has been officially confirmed. However, that's it, no other details around pricing, release, or any kind of specifications have been mentioned. However, last week's report by Playful Droid has given us a look at the box of an announced Honor smartphone codenamed Ravel. This smartphone sports a large 6.9-inch display and could be the Honor Note 10. Honor President George Zhao had also posted about an unannounced Honor smartphone back in late June, which appears to sport a larger display compared to the Honor 10. We could expect this upcoming smartphone to be powered by Honor's trusted HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC, coupled with 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

Earlier this week, Honor unveiled the Honor 10 GT in China, which is essentially a regular Honor 10 but with 8GB of RAM, GPU Turbo technology, and tripod-free Night Mode out-of-the-box. No pricing details of this smartphone have been revealed yet; first flash sale in China is slated for July 24 on JD.com and Honor's online store. Otherwise, it comes with specifications including a HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC, 6GB/ 8GB of RAM, 64GB/ 128GB of inbuilt storage, and a 3400mAh battery. The "AI Camera" on the back consists of a 16-megapixel + 24-megapixel combination.