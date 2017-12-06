Honor Says It Will Focus on Budget Smartphones in India

Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

06 December 2017
Riding high on the Honor 7X launch in India, the company is also planning to bring in more sub-Rs. 10,000 phones next year, George Zhao, Global President, Honor, said in London on Wednesday.

"In three years, we want to be number one in India. We will launch more budget phones or sub-Rs. 10,000 phones in India next year," Zhao told IANS in an interaction.

By sub-Rs. 10,000, the company referred to phones like the Honor Bee, which was launched in India earlier this year.

Honor has launched nearly ten phones in India in 2017, would like to launch a similar number of devices in 2018 as well.

"We want to launch competitive and unbeatable product in India," Zhao added.

Zhao said Honor should be the "killer or king in the sector."

Talking about Honor 7X that was launched on Tuesday and Honor View 10 that will be launched in January 8, Zhao said both will be manufactured in India.

Regarding View 10, other officials from the company said it will be priced "attractively for the Indian market".

"India is our special market. Online market in India is a very, very important churner," they added.

The company officials said with the average age of the consumers in India below 30 years, it thought of bringing Honor handsets instead of Huawei.

Indian has more than 40 percent online penetration, the officials said, adding that "we are focused more on the consumers and not only on channels."

Asked about the confusion between V-Series and View-Series, the officials clarified that the handsets which were called V-Series earlier will be upgraded to 'View' in the future, subsequent to the launch of View 10.

 

Written with inputs from IANS

