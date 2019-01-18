NDTV Gadgets360.com

Honor Post 27 Percent Growth in Smartphone Shipments Even as Global Market Declines

, 18 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Honor Post 27 Percent Growth in Smartphone Shipments Even as Global Market Declines

The Honor brand is positioned differently to the Huawei brand, focusing on online sales

Highlights

  • Honor recorded a growth of 27 percent in global shipments
  • The global market saw a decline of 3 percent in Q3 2018
  • Honor is the online-focused brand from Huawei

The global smartphone space is largely a positive market to be in, particularly if you're focused on upcoming markets such as China and India. For many brands that manufacture affordable smartphones made for developing markets, growth has been steadily rising over the past few years. One such brand is Honor, which is the online-focused brand of major Chinese smartphone maker Huawei. Honor recently reported that it has registered a global year-on-year growth of 27.1 percent in global smartphone shipments in the first three quarters of 2018.

What makes this figure even more special is the fact that the global smartphone market saw a decline of 3.1 percent in smartphone shipments in the first three quarters of 2018. While smartphone makers in general have seen a small drop in sales, Honor has bucked the trend with massive growth. A company statement adds that Honor ranks first in market share in the mid and high-end online channel for the same period. The figures were released by Honor itself, citing IDC data that we've independently verified.

George Zhao, President of Honor, in the statement said the company intends for Honor to become a top five global smartphone brand within three years, and top three within five years.

A possible explanation for why Honor's shipments are lower than those of Huawei is the online-first approach of the company. Offline sales still tend to dominate markets such as China and India, where many users prefer to buy smartphones with cash at neighbourhood stores. However, increasing comfort with online shopping among buyers is helping boost the sales of online-focused brands such as Honor, Xiaomi and Realme.

In India, much of Honor's success is owed to its portfolio of affordable and mid-range products, including the recently launched Honor 10 Lite (Review). The new phone was announced earlier this month, and is priced from Rs 13,999 onwards.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor, Huawei, IDC, IDC Mobile Phone Tracker
Ali Pardiwala Resident audiophile. Spoilt South Bombay brat. Would rather be on a beach somewhere, but needs the money and likes writing. More
Tesla's Customer Referral Programme Ending in February
Vivo V9 Pro Discounts, More Offers Previewed Ahead of Flipkart, Amazon Sales
Honor Post 27 Percent Growth in Smartphone Shipments Even as Global Market Declines
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OPPO R17 Pro
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp for Android Update Makes Group Calling Easier
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro Price, Specifications Tipped in New Leaks
  3. PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 Update Out Now, Adds Royale Pass Season 5
  4. Flipkart and Amazon Sales This Weekend: All You Need to Know
  5. Facebook Employees Spotted Giving 5-Star Amazon Reviews for Portal Camera
  6. Vivo Apex 2 'Waterdrop' With Liquid Metal Chassis Expected on January 24
  7. Android Q Video Leak Shows New Notifications, Privacy Controls
  8. Iconic Motorola Razr May Make a Comeback as a Foldable Smartphone Next Month
  9. Xiaomi’s PUBG-Like Survival Game Now Available for Download in Mi Apps
  10. China's Tencent Releases Test Version of Game of Thrones Smartphone Game
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.