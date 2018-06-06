Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Honor Play With 6.3-Inch Display, GPU Turbo, EMUI 8.2 Launched: Price, Specifications

 
06 June 2018
Honor Play With 6.3-Inch Display, GPU Turbo, EMUI 8.2 Launched: Price, Specifications

Highlights

  • Honor Play has been launched in China
  • The phone sports a 6.3-inch display with the notch
  • It is a mid-range handset that comes with up to 6GB RAM

Honor Play has been launched as the latest smartphone from the company in 2018. The Huawei sub-brand has unveiled the new handset in China. The key features of the Honor Play are a 6.3-inch display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 'notch', a HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC, up to 6GB RAM, GPU Turbo technology, and more. The smartphone from Honor also comes with a '4D' gaming experience with real-time recognition of the game scene that vibrates the phone to match. As for the GPU Turbo tech, the company says the Honor Play will boost performance when it detects a game is being played. Additionally, the Honor Play runs EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1.

Honor Play price
The Honor Play has been priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 21,000) for the 4GB RAM variant. For the 6GB RAM model of the smartphone, Honor has priced it at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 25,100). The handset is currently available for pre-order, and it will go on sale in China starting June 11. Notably, the Honor Play will ship in Black, Blue, and Violet colour options.

Honor Play specifications
The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor Play runs EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1. The smartphone sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) with 85 percent NTSC colour gamut. It is powered by the octa-core Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC along with Mali-G72 GPU and the built in NPU (neural processor unit). The handset comes in 4GB and 6GB RAM variants.

In terms of optics, the Honor Play sports a dual camera setup with AI features. It has a 16-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture and PDAF, and a 2-megapixel secondary lens with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, the smartphone has a 16-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The Honor Play is equipped with 64GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, and USB Type-C. Sensors onboard the smartphone are an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor.

Meanwhile, the Honor Play is fuelled by a 3750mAh battery with fast charging support. The dimensions of the Honor Play are 157.91x74.27x7.48mm and weighs 176 grams.

