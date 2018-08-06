Honor Play India Launch Today: Where to Watch Live Stream

The Honor Play India launch event is scheduled for today, August 6, bringing the gaming-focused smartphone to the country. Apart from the large 6.3-inch display and HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC, the new Honor Play smartphone will have the company’s new GPU Turbo tech for better gaming and overall performance. It has already been confirmed to be an Amazon exclusive and will go on sale at 4pm IST today, according to teasers by Honor India. Moreover, fans can expect a Honor Play variant developed in partnership with Audi Sport LMS, likely featuring design elements inspired by the premium car brand.

How to watch Honor Play India launch live stream

The Honor Play India launch will be live streamed so that fans can watch the event in real-time. To watch Honor Play India launch online, just hit the play button below at 11:45am IST today to watch the event.

Honor Play price in India, specifications

The Honor Play price in India will be the major draw from the launch event, apart from the launch offers. As for the price of the handset in China, the model costs CNY 1,999 (about Rs. 21,000) for the 6GB RAM variant, and CNY 2,399 (about Rs. 25,100) for the 6GB RAM option.

As for the specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) Honor Play runs EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1. The smartphone sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) with 85 percent NTSC colour gamut. It is powered by the octa-core Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC along with Mali-G72 GPU and the built in NPU (neural processor unit). The handset comes in 4GB and 6GB RAM variants.

Honor Play First Impressions

In terms of optics, the Honor Play sports a dual camera setup with AI features. It has a 16-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture and PDAF, and a 2-megapixel secondary lens with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, the smartphone has a 16-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The Honor Play is equipped with 64GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, and USB Type-C. Sensors onboard the smartphone are an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor.

Meanwhile, the Honor Play is fuelled by a 3750mAh battery with fast charging support. The dimensions of the Honor Play are 157.91x74.27x7.48mm and weighs 176 grams.