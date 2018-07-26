The Honor Play gaming-centric smartphone will be launched in India on August 6, according to a listing on e-commerce website Amazon India. The upcoming Honor Play will an Amazon exclusive in the country, as per the listing on the website. It is one of the first phones to feature Huawei's GPU Turbo technology for gaming and overall performance, and has a powerful HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC. The Honor Play has already been launched in China in June this year, so the phone's specifications will be no surprise to the fans. This will be the second smartphone launch in two consecutive weeks, after the Huawei-owned brand unveiled the Honor 9N in India earlier this week.

Honor Play price, specifications

In China, the Honor Play has been priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 21,000) for the 4GB RAM variant. For the 6GB RAM model of the smartphone, Honor has priced it at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 25,100). It is available in Black, Blue, and Violet colour options.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor Play runs EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1. The smartphone sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) with 85 percent NTSC colour gamut. It is powered by the octa-core Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC along with Mali-G72 GPU and the built in NPU (neural processor unit). The handset comes in 4GB and 6GB RAM variants.

In terms of optics, the Honor Play sports a dual camera setup with AI features. It has a 16-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture and PDAF, and a 2-megapixel secondary lens with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, the smartphone has a 16-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The Honor Play is equipped with 64GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, and USB Type-C. Sensors onboard the smartphone are an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor.

Meanwhile, the Honor Play is fuelled by a 3750mAh battery with fast charging support. The dimensions of the Honor Play are 157.91x74.27x7.48mm and weighs 176 grams.

With 188 percent growth, Honor was one of the fastest growing brand in India in the second quarter, registering a 3 percent market share at the fifth place in Q2 2018, said Counterpoint Research in its latest report.

Written with inputs from IANS

