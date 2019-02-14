Honor Play, Honor 8C, and Honor 7C have received discounts during the Honor Days sale on Amazon.in. Huawei's sub-brand Honor has also brought exchange discounts on the Honor 8X during the Amazon sale in India. Further, the Honor View 20 customers can avail VIP services, including end-to-end customer service, reservation service, and a no token system. The Honor Days sale also brings no-cost EMI options. The sale, which was kicked off on Amazon.in on Thursday, will last until February 18.

Among other models, the Honor Days sale on Amazon.in brings the Honor Play 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant at Rs. 16,999. This is Rs. 3,000 lower than the launch price of the Honor Play that was set at Rs. 19,999.

If you don't want to pick the Honor Play, the Amazon sale offers the Honor 8C 4GB RAM/ 32GB storage model at Rs. 10,999. The handset was launched in India at Rs. 11,999. Also, there is the Honor 7C 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant at Rs. 8,499 -- down from the original price of Rs. 9,999.

The Honor Days sale also brings the Honor 8X 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant with an additional exchange discount of Rs. 1,000. Similarly, the Honor 8X 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage model is available with an additional exchange discount of Rs. 2,000. Customers buying the Honor View 20 during the sale can also avail VIP services.

As we mentioned, the Honor Days sale on Amazon.in will last until February 18. It also brings no-cost EMI options on various bank cards.

