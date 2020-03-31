Technology News
Honor Play 9A With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor Play 9A has a 6.3-inch display with a pixel density of 278ppi. It comes with 4GB of RAM.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 31 March 2020 11:46 IST
Honor Play 9A has a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie shooter

Highlights
  • Honor Play 9A is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 SoC
  • It has dual rear cameras and single front camera
  • Honor Play 9A comes with 3.5mm headphone jack

Honor Play 9A has been announced in China and it is a part of the budget smartphone segment. The smartphone boasts of a large 5,000mAh battery and the company states that one charge will last for three days. It has a dual rear camera setup, a notched selfie shooter, and a sleek design. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek processor and comes in two storage variants, both of which have the same amount of RAM. The Honor Play 9A will be offered in three colour options. Read on to know Honor Play 9A price, availability, and specifications.

Honor Play 9A price, availability

Honor Play 9A will be offered in two variants, 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB. The 64GB version is priced at CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 9,500) while the 128GB version is priced at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 12,700). Both variants will be released in in Night Black, Blue Water Emerald, and Jasper Green colours. The Honor 9A went on pre-sale on March 30 and the pre-orders will continue will last till April 6 11:30pm (April 7, 10am IST). Final payment will have to be done between April 7 and April 8, 11:59pm (April 9, 10:29am). Shipping will start from April 7.

There is no information on Honor Play 9A's availability in international markets, including India.

Honor Play 9A specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor Play 9A runs Android 10 with Magic UI 3.0.1 on top. The phone packs a 6.3-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a pixel density of 278ppi. The Honor Play 9A is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. The processor has four Cortex A53 cores clocked at 2.3GHz and four Cortex A53 cores clocked at 1.8GHz.

Talking about the cameras, the dual rear camera setup includes a 13-megapixel shooter with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, you get a single 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture. The Honor Play 9A has two storage variants, 64GB and 128GB, both of which are expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).

The connectivity options present in the Honor Play 9A include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/AGPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB port. There is also a fingerprint sensor on back.

Coming to battery life, Honor claims the 5,000mAh battery will last up to three days. It supports 10W charging and comes with a 5V/2A charger in the box. The Honor Play 9A is 159.07x74.06x9.04mm in size and weighs 185 grams. Lastly, the phone packs an ambient light sensor, compass, and a proximity sensor.

