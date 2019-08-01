Honor Play and Honor 8X are now receiving the latest EMUI 9.1 update in India. The new software update brings a better UI design and gesture based navigation and advanced battery management. It also packs GPU Turbo 3.0, an all-new EROFS (Extendable Read-Only File System) file system, and more. The update will roll out in batches starting this week, the company says. Huawei has also confirmed in a tweet that the Huawei P20 Lite will receive the same EMUI 9.1 update from August 13.

Honor Play and Honor 8X users should get an update notification soon, but if you don't, you can manually check in Settings if there is a new update to install. We recommend downloading the update under a good Wi-Fi connection and while the phone is on charge.

As mentioned, the EMUI 9.1 update brings GPU Turbo 3.0 that optimises the gaming experience on a phone and allows for smooth intense sessions without depleting the battery too much. It cuts down on SoC power consumption by 10 percent and optimises system performance to provide a seamless gaming experience. It brings faster touch response, lower energy consumption, reduces frame drops, and results in a higher average frame rate compared to when the feature is switched off.

GPU Turbo 3.0 supports number of Android game titles like Fortnite, Knives Out, Battle Bay, Crazy Taxi, Real Racing 3, Into the Dead 2, NBA 2K19, Dragon Nest M, Duel Links, PES2019, Dragon Ball Legends, FIFA Mobile, Free Fire, Minecraft, Helix, Plants vs. Zombie Heroes, Subway Surfers, Brawl Stars, Speed Drifters, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Vainglory, Arena of Valor, NBA 2K18, and Rules of Survival. The feature was first limited to Huawei's flagship range, but it is now trickling down to budget phones as well.

The update also brings the new EROFS (Extendable Read-Only File System) feature that is touted to increase the random read speed on an average by 20 percent and up to 200 percent, and it should save about 2GB of system storage as well. This updated file system is said to make the phone considerably faster than before. It will also help while launching a large app faster; and the startup speed will be faster as well. Furthermore, as mentioned, the update also brings gesture-based navigation, advanced battery features, and adaptive brightness.

Honor Play users also get the new Huawei Vlog feature that allows them to customise music and special effect settings for spotlight reel, highlights, portrait, as well as slow-motion and fast-motion videos, video ringtones, and more.

While Honor Play and Honor 8X will start receiving the update this week, Huawei has taken to Twitter to confirm that the Huawei P20 Lite will get the update starting August 13. The Huawei P20 Lite is one of the last phones to receive the EMUI 9.1 update in India, and the company had earlier said that the rollout will be completed by August 7, but it has now revealed a slight delay.