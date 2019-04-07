Technology News
Honor Play, Honor 8X, Honor 9N, Honor 9i, Discounts and More Offers Listed for Honor Gala Festival Sale Starting April 8

07 April 2019
Honor 9N has been listed on Flipkart as one of the phones to get discounts during Honor Gala Festival

Highlights

Honor Gala Festival sale will begin from April 8 to April 12

The sale will be hosted on Amazon.in and Flipkart

Flipkart has revealed some Honor phones getting discounts next week

Honor Gala Festival has been announced, and it will begin from Monday, April 8 and will continue until Friday, April 12. It brings various Honor phones, wearables, and tablets - the five-day sale will be hosted on Amazon India and Flipkart along with discounts up to 50 percent. It is also touted to include offers worth Rs. 50 crores. Discounts and offers available during the Honor Gala Festival sale have been revealed by both Amazon India and Flipkart.

According to the official announcement through a press release, the Honor Gala Festival sale will bring offers on various Honor products, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets. Microsites on Amazon India and Flipkart.

Flipkart's microsite shows discounts on smartphone models, namely the Honor 9N, Honor 9 Lite, and Honor 10 Lite. Also, the online listing highlights "now or never deals" on the Honor 7A and Honor 7S as well as best deals on the Honor 9i and Honor 10.

The Honor 9N 4GB/ 64GB variant is listed at Rs. 9,499, down from its launch price of Rs. 13,999. The Honor 9 Lite 4GB/ 64GB variant is priced at Rs. 9,499 as well, down from its launch price of Rs. 14,999. The Honor 10 Lite 4GB/ 64GB variant will be priced at Rs. 12,999, down from its Rs. 13,999 launch price, while the Honor 7A 3GB/ 32GB and Honor 7S 2GB/ 16GB variants are priced at Rs. 6,999 and Rs. 5,499 respectively, down from their launch prices of Rs. 8,999 and Rs. 6,999.

In the meanwhile, the Honor 9i 4GB/ 64GB variant is listed at Rs. 10,999, down from its Rs. 17,999 launch price, and the Honor 10 6GB/ 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 24,999, down from its launch price of Rs. 32,999.

As for Amazon India, the Honor Play's 4GB/ 64GB variant will be available at Rs. 13,999, down from its launch price of Rs. 19,999. The Honor 8X's 4GB/ 64GB variant will be available at Rs. 12,999, down from its launch price of Rs. 14,999. The Honor 7C's 3GB/ 32GB variant will be available at Rs. 7,999 and its 4GB/ 64GB variant will be available at Rs. 8,499, down from their launch prices of Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 11,999 respectively. The Honor 8C's 4GB/ 32GB variant will be available at Rs. 8,999, down from its launch price of Rs. 11,999.

The Honor View 20's 6GB/ 128GB variant will be available with no-cost EMIs and an "extra Rs. 3,000 off on all credit and debit cards." As for wearables, the Honor Band 4 will be available at Rs. 2,499, down from its launch price of Rs. 2,599, while the Honor Band 4 Running Edition will be available at Rs. 1,499, down from its launch price of Rs. 1,599. The Honor Watch Magic will be available starting Rs. 12,999, down from its launch price of Rs. 13,999. Finally, the Honor MediaPad T3 10 and MediaPad T3 8 will be available at Rs. 12,499 and Rs. 9,499 respectively, down from their launch prices of Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 12,999 respectively.

"In our endeavour to create products those are meaningful to our consumers' need and creating user-friendly technology interface, we have come a long way in India," said Suhail Tariq, CMO -- Honor India, in the statement. "Hence, we want to heartily thank our consumers by hitting the ground with the massive sale on our pre-eminent products from smartphones, wearable to tablets."

This isn't notably the first time when Huawei brand Honor is hosting an Honor Gala Festival festival online in India. It is following the same trend for some time to attract customers in association with Amazon India and Flipkart.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Honor Gala Festival Sale, Honor Gala, Honor Sale, Honor 9N, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 10 Lite, Honor 7S, Honor 7A, Honor
