Honor Play 8A With Waterdrop-Style Display Notch Launched: Price, Specifications

, 08 January 2019
Honor Play 8A price in China starts at CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 8,000)

Highlights

  • Honor Play 8A comes as a successor to the Honor 7A
  • The Honor Play 8A model will go on sale in China starting January 9
  • Honor Play 8A runs EMUI 9.0 on top of Android 9.0 Pie

Honor Play 8A has been launched in China - the smartphone, which was earlier expected to launch as the Honor 8A, has been unveiled in two RAM/ storage variants. The Honor Play 8A will go on sale in China later this week, and the company has revealed its price and specifications. Key highlights of the Honor Play 8A include an HD+ panel with a waterdrop-style display notch, octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) SoC, and 3GB of RAM. The smartphone comes as a successor to the Honor 7A that was launched in India last year.

Honor Play 8A price

The Honor Play 8A price in China has been set at CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 8,000) for the base 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, while the 3GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant is reported to be CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,200). The smartphone has been listed in Aurora Blue, Magic Night Black, and Platinum Gold colour options on Vmall. It will go on sale from January 9.

Details about the global debut of the Honor Play 8A aren't revealed yet, nor are there any details about the Honor Play 8A price in India or its local availability.

Honor Play 8A specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor Play 8A runs EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie and features a 6.09-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) TFT IPS LCD panel along with a waterdrop-style display notch and 283ppi of pixel density. Under the hood, there is an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM.

Honor has offered a single rear camera setup on the Play 8A that comes with a 13-megapixel sensor, paired with an f/1.8 aperture and phase-detection autofocus (PDAF) tech. The rear camera sensor comes along with an LED flash and supports an automatic HDR feature. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel sensor at the front along with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Honor Play 8A has 32GB and 64GB storage options that both supports expansion via microSD card (up to 512GB). In terms of connectivity, the smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, MicroUSB 2.0, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, the Honor 8A packs a 3,020mAh battery.

To recall, the Honor 7A, the predecessor of the Honor 8A, was launched in India back in May last year. The smartphone came with a dual rear camera setup, a fingerprint sensor at the back, and a starting price tag of Rs. 8,999.

For the biggest CES 2019 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Display6.09-inch
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution720x1560 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 9.0 Pie
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity3020mAh
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
